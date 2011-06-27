Used 2003 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

Looks Can Be Deceiving. SportyDave , 07/21/2009 41 of 46 people found this review helpful This seems like a brilliant car, the interior is sumptuous with a gorgeous dashboard (especially when the navigation is on). Ride is smooth, and engine just purrs. Every angle of this car grabs attention. However, the reliability is abysmal! This car has been in the shop so many times, I eventually just sold it. Glitches in interior parts (too many motors and unnecessary gizmos prone to go bad over time) just added to the gamut of problems. This car is atrocious in the winter or any slick conditions. The fat rear tires get no traction, and on subject, tires they DO sell are outrageously expensive. $400 a tire! And they barely make 10k miles. In fact, most parts for this car are absurd. Report Abuse

I can't believe l. conroe , 04/09/2009 22 of 24 people found this review helpful The 745i is a great car when I am able to drive it. I've spent countless hours driving back and forth to the dealership because of malfunctions. It's great they give free maintenance for the first 50 thousand miles because you will need it. My gripe is that I maintained my car with regular service. The "check engine light" came on. I thought it would be some minor repair. Turns out the repair cost is $12000 for "CARBON' on the cylinder head!!!!-not a blown head gasket, but CARBON!! That's like telling me the brake dust on my rotors require a new axle! The ULTIMATE MACHINE has a poorly designed engine if carbon build up requires 12 grand of service. No More BMW for me - Honda/Infiniti here I am.

7th Wonder? shinjitsu , 01/19/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The car overall is fantastic. Its an almost do everything type of vehicle if youre looking for something to be a commuter by day and sports car by night. Do your homework (service records) before buying one and make sure able to afford the maintenance required for this car. Its not a Toyota. If you can at the time of purchase buy and extended or aftermarket warranty. The parts for this car are a little pricey but when its all said and done, its hard to find anything else out there that drives and handles like it.

PIERO ORIOLO 4 dr 745 li , 02/06/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I'm a driver, I love cars, and I love quality and performance, this is one of the best sedan that i had, has better performance, excellent comfort, beautiful seats, holds road in curve. The only thing, I would like more space for cup holder, better navigation system, and definitely move the stick shift back to the console. I like the 0 maintenance.