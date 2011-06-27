Used 2001 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
Love it/Hate it
After months of searching for the right 740, I have come to the conclusion that no matter the mileage you need to be prepared for service costs. It takes 2-3 years to understand that the 38 series is "bought on emotion, sold out of frustration". Absolutely one of the best looking sedans ever made and if you are ready for the reality of costs, you will love it.
This Used to be my Dream Car, became a nightmare..
I see a lot of great reviews about this car, and not surprisingly, most of them were written within 5 years or so of the car being born - the others must just be those really lucky ones (laugh). I bought this car in 2008 with 120k miles on it, it now has 210k. In that time, I've spent roughly $15000 on the various repairs and upkeep of the car. I'm not a wealthy man, and in short, this car has ruined me financially. I'm going to be selling it soon for a Camry or Avalon - I just want something reliable, first and foremost, after having the unfortunate experience of dealing with the expensive repairs needed to keep this beautiful car running. Update - I consider myself lucky as I did not end up needing to sell the car (which I think I would have had a hard time doing given the 210+k miles on it), someone rear ended me in a hit and run and totaled the 740. At that point the repairs would have been about $6000, about $500 more than what they deemed the car was worth at that point. Used the insurance money towards at 2008 Acura TL, has been great so far, only repairs that have been needed are changing out brakes and changing transmission oil.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Lucky
Well I have had a lot of great cars, Lexus, Mercedes this is my 5th BMW first 7 series. I had 3 3 series and 1 528 All very nice and great cars in their own right. But by far this is the best car I have ever owned. I never kept a car more than 3 or 4 years. I have now had my 7 for 9 years. 205K and still running strong. Same feel as the day I bought it. I did replace the alternator and the radiator. Also had the trans rebuilt. But with two kids in college and this economy 100K for a new one is a bit on the back burner. I would buy this car again in a heartbeat. My 13 year old son and I were on a trip recently and he said to me Dad this car is great. Well he did grow up in it!
Best in its class
I purchased my 740i the summer of 2007 with 122K, it now has 170k. Mechanically i have changed a suspension component ($250), brakes($1100) battery($150) and tires($1100) otherwise just oil service. Recently it has began to slowly leak coolant. The reliability has been excellent and it still feels very much like a new vehicle. Preformance is Great but remember it is a large sedan The interior is beyond expectations. Exterior is beautiful with the sport package!!! Overall it is a great vehicle to enjoy for many years. I would never consider trading for anything else of similar value,
THE BEST CAR ON THE ROAD
About 6 years ago my husband bought me the 2001 740i. I have put over 75,000 mile on it in 6 years and when I reached 210,000 miles I decided to give it to my son and go buy a "new" car. Not because I needed to as my "baby" still looks and handles and runs like a brand new car but I do alot of driving and thought a newer car would be more reliable on long trips. Well I looked at all the newer model Bimmers, test drove them, kicked the tires, walked around the outside, sat in the back seat....and guess what? Forget the new car. I bought a 2001 BMW 740iL with 85,000 miles on it! I loved the 740i...I adore the 740iL!
