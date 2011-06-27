Used 1999 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Junk to Hunk
I bought my 740i for $800. It had an issue with the timing chain guide that I am told is common for this model. It was sitting all alone on a dealer's lot, just waiting for the right person to come along. This car LOOKED great, no major cosmetic issues other than the driver's seat looked like it had been to hell and back and the headliner was starting to come down. I figured AT WORST I'd get my money out of it in parts. After buying the 'special' tools, I replaced the timing chain and guides, just to see what I REALLY had. Let me tell you, when they say 'Ultimate Driving Machine', they ain't kidding! With the variable valve timing, 282 BHP, and anti-roll suspension, this big thing STICKS!
110K miles of first owner experience.
Purchased this vehicle new at 74 miles with sport package and I can tell you everything about this car. You will replace the radiator like a clockwork every 35K miles, about $400. Transmission failed at 73k miles. Extended warranty covered all but $100. While I loved the sport package wheels, I got sick of paying $250 per tire every 17k miles, put 17 inch BMW wheels on with Michelins for $150 each now get 35k miles per tire with a way better ride, less the look, oh well! Still get 14/21 mpg city/hwy. Recently replaced both front rubber mounts/arms for $400. Car tracks and steers like new! Rear/right window regulator replaced $600. Fan blew up at 80k miles and went through belt/hood
Still an Ultimate Driving Machine
I just bought this with 115,000 miles on it. The paint is a 7 - swirl marks and a couple of minor dings. But the interior is a 9, even after 11 years and 115,000 miles. The back seat looks like no one has sat their. The driving experience is exceptional.
Most fun/value among used luxury cars
I bought my 740IL when it was 5 years old with 1 year of CPO warranty left. It was love by first sight. It looks gracful on the outside, and unblieveably spacious in the inside, much more than the 96 Deville it replaced. 10 months passed, it has been smooth running and problem-free. With it, I have been looking forward to my daily one-hour and a half commute. So much fun and comfort.
1999 750iL - 30 month review
Bought @ 50K miles for $29K out the door. Needed major service, thrust rod bushings & sway links. After $2,100 all good. Since then: battery x 2, climate control fan motor, radiator repair, tires, repair hood latch, replace oxygen sensors, new front pads & rotors, new electronic thermostat, 2nd major service, added new center armrest & ashtray coin tray, replaced cup holder & console wood trim, replaced outside mirror pass. side, replaced map light rear pass. side, replaced two side windows pass. side & rear driver side, several scheduled maintenance visits & replaced one ultrasonic parking sensor. I may be missing a few things, grand total $13K. Present mileage 100,400. BMW: Break My Wallet.
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 1999 BMW 7 Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner