Used 1999 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

I bought my 740i for $800. It had an issue with the timing chain guide that I am told is common for this model. It was sitting all alone on a dealer's lot, just waiting for the right person to come along. This car LOOKED great, no major cosmetic issues other than the driver's seat looked like it had been to hell and back and the headliner was starting to come down. I figured AT WORST I'd get my money out of it in parts. After buying the 'special' tools, I replaced the timing chain and guides, just to see what I REALLY had. Let me tell you, when they say 'Ultimate Driving Machine', they ain't kidding! With the variable valve timing, 282 BHP, and anti-roll suspension, this big thing STICKS!

