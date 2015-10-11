Used 1998 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me
1,067 listings
- 125,555 milesSalvage title, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 185,012 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 46,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,900
- 121,043 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,750,000
- 56,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,900
- 164,762 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,488
- 112,222 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977
- 116,078 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,500
- 93,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 137,550 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995
- 105,400 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 123,331 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,777
- 122,723 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,999
- 114,969 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,980
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
- 106,634 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,550
- 137,649 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 106,370 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series
Robert W. Eiser,11/10/2015
740iL 4dr Sedan
First they are inexpensive to purchase. I own a 1998 740l, was skeptical at first, 130K miles on her but in pristine condition other than needing new shoes. Hands down the best car I've ever owned or driven long distance in. Smooth ride, adjustable comfortable seating, cold a/c, strong and still turns heads after almost 18 years. Original paint still looks great as does the leather interior. Doors are heavy, it's a touring car, weighing in at some 4200 lbs. Keep on top of her maintenance as you would any other machine and she'll treat you right. My problem is with parking lots and people bumping into her front and rear fenders. These are impact trip guards that are easily replaced. Forget the BMW dealer on parts, check out eBay and you'll find what you need way cheaper. Find a local mechanic who understands BMW's and you'll save a ton of money plus have a mechanic that knows your car. The digital display lose pixels but the instrument panel is perfect. For the price they are a steal and a piece of BMW history. Mine is my daily driver. Window regulators could be constructed stronger, plan on replacing these every few years, again eBay is the place to buy them. Like everything else, pick a good one.
