Used 1998 BMW 7 Series for Sale Near Me

1,067 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
7 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,067 listings
  • 1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL
    used

    1997 BMW 7 Series 750iL

    125,555 miles
    Salvage title, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL
    used

    2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    185,012 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL
    used

    2000 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    46,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  • 1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL
    used

    1996 BMW 7 Series 750iL

    121,043 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750,000

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL in Black
    used

    2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    56,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW 7 Series 740iL

    164,762 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW 7 Series 760Li

    112,222 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    116,078 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 7 Series 745i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 7 Series 745i

    93,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    137,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li in Black
    used

    2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li

    105,400 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    123,331 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750i

    122,723 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750i

    114,969 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    106,634 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,550

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 750Li

    137,649 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 7 Series 760Li

    106,370 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 7 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,067 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1998 BMW 7 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 7 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 7 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.584 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Classy, Stylish, Head Turner.....Still
Robert W. Eiser,11/10/2015
740iL 4dr Sedan
First they are inexpensive to purchase. I own a 1998 740l, was skeptical at first, 130K miles on her but in pristine condition other than needing new shoes. Hands down the best car I've ever owned or driven long distance in. Smooth ride, adjustable comfortable seating, cold a/c, strong and still turns heads after almost 18 years. Original paint still looks great as does the leather interior. Doors are heavy, it's a touring car, weighing in at some 4200 lbs. Keep on top of her maintenance as you would any other machine and she'll treat you right. My problem is with parking lots and people bumping into her front and rear fenders. These are impact trip guards that are easily replaced. Forget the BMW dealer on parts, check out eBay and you'll find what you need way cheaper. Find a local mechanic who understands BMW's and you'll save a ton of money plus have a mechanic that knows your car. The digital display lose pixels but the instrument panel is perfect. For the price they are a steal and a piece of BMW history. Mine is my daily driver. Window regulators could be constructed stronger, plan on replacing these every few years, again eBay is the place to buy them. Like everything else, pick a good one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
7 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related BMW 7 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings