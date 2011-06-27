Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,944
|$19,082
|$21,774
|Clean
|$16,633
|$18,737
|$21,362
|Average
|$16,012
|$18,049
|$20,539
|Rough
|$15,391
|$17,360
|$19,715
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,338
|$19,500
|$22,224
|Clean
|$17,020
|$19,148
|$21,803
|Average
|$16,384
|$18,444
|$20,963
|Rough
|$15,749
|$17,741
|$20,122
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,585
|$20,820
|$23,640
|Clean
|$18,244
|$20,444
|$23,193
|Average
|$17,563
|$19,693
|$22,299
|Rough
|$16,881
|$18,942
|$21,404
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,481
|$18,490
|$21,024
|Clean
|$16,179
|$18,156
|$20,626
|Average
|$15,575
|$17,489
|$19,831
|Rough
|$14,971
|$16,822
|$19,035
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,032
|$20,217
|$22,971
|Clean
|$17,701
|$19,852
|$22,537
|Average
|$17,040
|$19,122
|$21,668
|Rough
|$16,379
|$18,393
|$20,799
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,847
|$21,098
|$23,937
|Clean
|$18,502
|$20,717
|$23,484
|Average
|$17,811
|$19,956
|$22,579
|Rough
|$17,120
|$19,195
|$21,673
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,503
|$21,790
|$24,677
|Clean
|$19,145
|$21,397
|$24,210
|Average
|$18,430
|$20,611
|$23,277
|Rough
|$17,715
|$19,825
|$22,343
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,401
|$17,423
|$19,966
|Clean
|$15,119
|$17,108
|$19,589
|Average
|$14,554
|$16,480
|$18,833
|Rough
|$13,990
|$15,851
|$18,078
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,928
|$20,125
|$22,897
|Clean
|$17,599
|$19,762
|$22,464
|Average
|$16,942
|$19,036
|$21,597
|Rough
|$16,285
|$18,310
|$20,731
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,585
|$20,820
|$23,640
|Clean
|$18,244
|$20,444
|$23,193
|Average
|$17,563
|$19,693
|$22,299
|Rough
|$16,881
|$18,942
|$21,404
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,207
|$18,204
|$20,722
|Clean
|$15,910
|$17,876
|$20,330
|Average
|$15,316
|$17,219
|$19,546
|Rough
|$14,721
|$16,562
|$18,762
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,320
|$16,282
|$18,749
|Clean
|$14,058
|$15,989
|$18,394
|Average
|$13,533
|$15,401
|$17,685
|Rough
|$13,008
|$14,814
|$16,976
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,075
|$19,221
|$21,925
|Clean
|$16,762
|$18,874
|$21,510
|Average
|$16,136
|$18,180
|$20,680
|Rough
|$15,510
|$17,487
|$19,851
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,420
|$18,524
|$21,174
|Clean
|$16,119
|$18,190
|$20,773
|Average
|$15,517
|$17,521
|$19,972
|Rough
|$14,915
|$16,853
|$19,171