Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,944$19,082$21,774
Clean$16,633$18,737$21,362
Average$16,012$18,049$20,539
Rough$15,391$17,360$19,715
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,338$19,500$22,224
Clean$17,020$19,148$21,803
Average$16,384$18,444$20,963
Rough$15,749$17,741$20,122
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,585$20,820$23,640
Clean$18,244$20,444$23,193
Average$17,563$19,693$22,299
Rough$16,881$18,942$21,404
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,481$18,490$21,024
Clean$16,179$18,156$20,626
Average$15,575$17,489$19,831
Rough$14,971$16,822$19,035
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,032$20,217$22,971
Clean$17,701$19,852$22,537
Average$17,040$19,122$21,668
Rough$16,379$18,393$20,799
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,847$21,098$23,937
Clean$18,502$20,717$23,484
Average$17,811$19,956$22,579
Rough$17,120$19,195$21,673
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,503$21,790$24,677
Clean$19,145$21,397$24,210
Average$18,430$20,611$23,277
Rough$17,715$19,825$22,343
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,401$17,423$19,966
Clean$15,119$17,108$19,589
Average$14,554$16,480$18,833
Rough$13,990$15,851$18,078
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,928$20,125$22,897
Clean$17,599$19,762$22,464
Average$16,942$19,036$21,597
Rough$16,285$18,310$20,731
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,585$20,820$23,640
Clean$18,244$20,444$23,193
Average$17,563$19,693$22,299
Rough$16,881$18,942$21,404
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,207$18,204$20,722
Clean$15,910$17,876$20,330
Average$15,316$17,219$19,546
Rough$14,721$16,562$18,762
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,320$16,282$18,749
Clean$14,058$15,989$18,394
Average$13,533$15,401$17,685
Rough$13,008$14,814$16,976
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,075$19,221$21,925
Clean$16,762$18,874$21,510
Average$16,136$18,180$20,680
Rough$15,510$17,487$19,851
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 3 Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,420$18,524$21,174
Clean$16,119$18,190$20,773
Average$15,517$17,521$19,972
Rough$14,915$16,853$19,171
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,190 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,190 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,190 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mazda 3 ranges from $14,915 to $21,174, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.