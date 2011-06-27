Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,428
|$5,128
|$6,050
|Clean
|$3,043
|$4,564
|$5,388
|Average
|$2,272
|$3,436
|$4,063
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,308
|$2,739
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,422
|$5,526
|$6,665
|Clean
|$3,038
|$4,918
|$5,936
|Average
|$2,269
|$3,703
|$4,477
|Rough
|$1,500
|$2,487
|$3,017
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,773
|$21,325
|$24,882
|Clean
|$13,113
|$18,980
|$22,159
|Average
|$9,793
|$14,290
|$16,712
|Rough
|$6,474
|$9,599
|$11,265
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,713
|$2,870
|$3,495
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,554
|$3,112
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,923
|$2,347
|Rough
|$750
|$1,292
|$1,582
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,108
|$18,347
|$21,728
|Clean
|$10,747
|$16,330
|$19,350
|Average
|$8,026
|$12,294
|$14,593
|Rough
|$5,306
|$8,259
|$9,837