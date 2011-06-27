Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,746
|$3,401
|$3,779
|Clean
|$2,578
|$3,189
|$3,535
|Average
|$2,242
|$2,765
|$3,047
|Rough
|$1,906
|$2,341
|$2,559
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,782
|$5,058
|$5,785
|Clean
|$3,551
|$4,743
|$5,412
|Average
|$3,088
|$4,112
|$4,665
|Rough
|$2,625
|$3,482
|$3,918
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R320 CDI 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,290
|$4,198
|$4,718
|Clean
|$3,089
|$3,936
|$4,414
|Average
|$2,686
|$3,413
|$3,805
|Rough
|$2,283
|$2,889
|$3,196