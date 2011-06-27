Used 1992 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

I just didn't know... Tony Holland , 07/19/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased my 92 525i for 2900 cash. It had 204,000 on the odometer. 4 years later it is still a daily driver. A red 5 speed with all the options. I have replaced about everything under the hood from the a/c compressor to the alternator. Water pump, fuel pump and a new radiator. This sounds like a lot, but the absence of a car payment made it worth the money. The car is a joy to drive. The 5-speed makes up for the lack of power. The car is very at home at interstate speeds and will cruise "Way" over the speed limit for as long as the fuel lasts. This has been a great used car that is a blast to drive. Now I know..."BMW The Ultimate Driving Machine". Report Abuse

Best Car of My Life Mike , 02/07/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has been all over the country, and has never let me down. I have put an insignificant amount of money into it for repairs, and it now has 240,000 miles on it and still going strong. I am planning another cross-country trip with this car in a few months! Report Abuse

Now I understand ... sotampa , 09/09/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is not a speedster. Gearing is for practicality (wagon and 'touring' version). This is a road car. A dream on the highway. Solid cornering. It is a GREAT car. I'm up over 212,000 miles on this car and it is still GREAT! Sample problems have been: Door latch had to be replaced. Brake light module failed. Fuel pump replaced. Got to fo the a BMW pro on this car. Parts are always from the dealer. You can feel nickel and dimed (dollar and fived?). I have had several excellent up-end Japanese cars. The power is with the Japanese but the car itself along with the driveability goes to the BMW. I NEVER expected to get hooked. I am. Report Abuse

one excellent car ted phillips , 04/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Our '92 525I 5 speed is the best all around sedan I have ever owned. With a 5-speed the performance is quite good and the gas mileage is 26mpg at 75-80 on the highway and about 21-22 used locally. The body and paint look new and the interior leather is still quite good. There has been only one significant repair to replace engine oil seals, otherwise the car has been absolutely trouble free for 108000 miles (still original perfect clutch). Report Abuse