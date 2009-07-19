Used 1992 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- 135,021 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Recent Arrival! Black RWD 1999 BMW 5 Series 528i Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW 5 Series 528i.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADM6331XBY26463
Stock: Y26463T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 104,308 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Team Chevrolet GMC - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW 5 Series 528i.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADM6345YGU08081
Stock: 1654PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 175,408 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
NICE OLD LUXURY SEDAN!!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 5 Series 530i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADT63481CF05066
Stock: B0945R3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,044 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2001 BMW 540i---Jet Black w/ Black Leather Interior---6 speed MANUAL Transmission---M Sport Package---Heated sport seats---Xenon Lights---Moonroof---Satin Exterior Trim---82k miles---Original MSRP $58145---Very clean, nice car---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 5 Series 540i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADN53461GC98495
Stock: 2956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2018
- 27,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,799$9,139 Below Market
Luxury Automotive Club - Woodside / New York
Welcome to NYC Motorcars of Woodside Queens located in NY, where quality service and customer satisfaction come first. Our Motto is simple, customer satisfaction is our main priority and selling quality pre-owned vehicles. We are here to help you find a vehicle that best fits your lifestyle from our wide selection of used cars, trucks, and SUVs. We pride ourselves on a hassle-free car buying experience where your needs come first. We only sell Certified Preowned vehicles. Free vehicle history report is offered on all vehicles in stock. We perform a 125 point inspection by our licensed certified technicians to give you a peace of mind on your purchase. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard and superb relationship with our lenders to get you the best deal possible. All advertised prices are result of after $2,995 down payment and finance through dealer excluding with the exception of any Car Guru's, and True Car advertised listing prices (NOTE: Truecar customers must print cerificate and present it to dealership rep, Carguru's customers must print and present AD for dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for qualifying customers. All vehicles are special promotions Prices are subject to change daily based on vehicle market value. Take advantage of the low prices today and drive home same day. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Dealer Prep, Dealer processing fee. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Call us today to schedule your test drive. AQUI TAMBIEN HABLAMOS ESPANOL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A7C51GG148787
Stock: 8787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 13,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,591$5,817 Below Market
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16787 miles below market average! 1 OWNER! CLEAN CAR FAX! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! SUN ROOF!, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, HiFi Sound System, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Seats, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! Black Sapphire Metallic 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder24/34 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA5C36HG456234
Stock: JP2623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 4,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,950$6,966 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1106785 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C56JB085442
Stock: c165319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 1,155 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$58,777$12,462 Below Market
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2020 BMW 5 Series. This BMW includes: MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE HD Radio Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Requires Subscription MP3 Player HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Automatic Parking Back-Up Camera M SPORT PACKAGE Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance LIGHTING PACKAGE POWER REAR SUNSHADE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Quality and prestige abound with this BMW 5 Series 530i. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this BMW 5 Series. The BMW 5 Series 530i will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR3C0XLWW79703
Stock: LWW79703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- 14,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,950$6,660 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1464397 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C56JB085389
Stock: c111858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 540i23,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,398$7,904 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 23,941 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW 5 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: FR 19" X 8" & RR 19" X 9" V-SPOKE, REAR VIEW CAMERA (3AG), PARK DISTANCE CONTROL.*This BMW 5 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE, LUXURY PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE , MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, M SPORT BRAKES, IVORY WHITE, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, GRAY POPLAR WOOD TRIM, GLACIER SILVER METALLIC.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C3XHG914927
Stock: LHG914927
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 540i19,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,896
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Luxury Seating Package, Premium Package, Driver Assistance Package, Luxury Package, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Sunroof, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C33HWA92254
Stock: LHWA92254
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 84,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,690$2,367 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Platinum Bronze Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANU5C57AC125413
Stock: AC125413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 3,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,998$7,262 Below Market
CarMax Potomac Mills - Now Open - Woodbridge / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C01LCD24805
Stock: 19095203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 530i20,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,990$9,247 Below Market
Galleria BMW - D'Iberville / Mississippi
BMW Certified UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!! Beautiful Certified Pre-Owned BMW. CPO Warranty extends to 5 years/Unlimited Miles. YES!... UNLIMITED MILES!!! An incredible value priced well below NADA's Suggested Retail as well as the actual Market Average. Compare condition, mileage, equipment and price and you will realize it will be hard to find a better overall package for your money. Great financing and extended warranties available thru BMW Financial Services. Come find out for yourself why Galleria BMW is quickly becoming the Gulf Coast's favorite!! We love this stuff!! 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i Certified. Bluestone Metallic RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder Sales Price reflects Dealer Contribution and all available Manufacturer rebates/incentives, Not all customers will qualify for all Manufacturer rebates/incentives (ex BMW Loyalty), Price does not include tax, title, license and document fees, All Sales are Final, Customers are responsible for all transportation costs, Galleria BMW only accepts Certified Funds for Deposits, Down Payments and/or Cash Down, Deposits accepted by Galleria BMW will hold designated Stock Number for a maximum of 72 hours, Deposits accepted by Galleria BMW are non-refundable, One Owner!!, TIBBFX, BMW Wheel Locks, 530i, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic Sport, RWD, Bluestone Metallic, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control, Aerodynamic Kit, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Rhombicle Interior Trim, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Brake assist, CD player, Ceramic Controls, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Plus II, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Massaging Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, HiFi Sound System, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Luxury Line, Luxury Package, Luxury Seating Package, M Sport Brakes, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Parking Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate (DISC), Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport Seats, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View w/3D View, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/34 City/Highway MPG BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection Come find out for yourself why Galleria BMW is quickly becoming the Gulf Coast's favorite!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA5C38HG456333
Stock: 8823
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 44,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,695$7,632 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B3C51GG259930
Stock: 39664D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 23,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$26,905$7,547 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2019 BMW 5 Series 4dr 530i xDrive features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Not Specified interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C59KWW18738
Stock: W18738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 29,581 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,298$7,462 Below Market
BMW of Monrovia - Monrovia / California
Only 29,581 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This BMW 5 Series boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 8" FR & 19" X 9" RR M DOUBLE-SPOKE -inc: (Style 664M), Tires: Fr P245/40R19 & Rr P275/35R19 Run-Flat Mixed performance, SOFT-CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS, SENSATEC DASHBOARD.* This BMW 5 Series Features the Following Options *PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), Automatic High Beams, Wireless Charging, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE -inc: Front Ventilated Seats, Multi-Contour Seats, Front Massaging Seats, LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Luxury Line, SensaTec Dashboard, DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE -inc: Dynamic Damper Control (ZX6), Adaptive Drive, Active Roll Stabilization, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Surround View w/3D View, Active Driving Assistant, blind spot detection, daytime pedestrian protection, frontal collision warning w/city collision mitigation, lane departure warning, speed limit info and cross-traffic alert rear, Parking Assistant Plus , REAR VIEW CAMERA (3AG), PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, MOCHA, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY -inc: contrast stitching and piping, M SPORT BRAKES.* Stop By Today *A short visit to BMW of Monrovia located at 1425 S Mountain Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016 can get you a tried-and-true 5 Series today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C33HG914512
Stock: LHG914512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 23,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,729$6,944 Below Market
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD 530i Xdrive Artificial Leather. Black 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive Sport AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-CylinderAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 6975 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Wide range of new and innovative technology features; larger size didn't result in added weight; powerful engines are still relatively fuel-efficient. Source: Edmunds With our award winning finance department and professional staff we can have you driving today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C33HG904389
Stock: STK904389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
