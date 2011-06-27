Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Well kept secret
If you want a large, luxury station wagon without the look of a wagon, this is the car. Much easier to get in and out of than an SUV. Drives much more like a sedan, yet has lots of storage when the back seats are folded down. Speaking of back seats, these are more comfortable than the back seats of the 7 series sedan, unless you spend the extra $5k to get the luxury back seat package on the 7 series. This is built on the previous generation 7 series frame (ie comfortable) with all the latest technology upgrades. It is the perfect car for long distance traveling for up to five adults. Having driven the car for 8 months, I am particularly pleased with the relative lack of turbo lag. Much smoother than my 2011 model. I am also impressed with the six cylinder engine. I thought I would need the v8 for such a large car, but the six is perfectly adequate. Once I got used to it, the adaptive cruise control is a gem. It makes long distance highway driving much more pleasant. I have owned the car for almost two years now and am still happy with it. Great alternative to the SUV with almost as much storage space in the back. More than two years later, the car is still a gem. The only problem was the lining on the sun roof needed repair, which took almost a week. Other than that, no complaints. just a very comfortable alternative to either a full size sedan or SUV.
Nicest car I’ve ever owned
After nightmares with 3 Bentley’s and 3 Maseratis I settled into Mercedes as a brand for many years. Excruciating service problems ended that romance and I wanted to be practical but still have luxury. This was the answer. I got the 550 and every possible luxury upgrade. It puts Mercedes to shame. Even the S class. More comfortable, better handling and much more intuitive and meatier navigation and electronics control. 40000 miles and zero problems. I’m surprised BMW discontinued this model. It is possible to be all things to all people.
5 series heaven
Bought a white M Sport 2017 535 GT with 13k miles for 46% of original sticker, I can’t believe it’s not theft. This is an awesome car in every way. I previously drive a 335 xdrive and an X5. Neither compare to the overall vault like quality of the GT. The 120” wheelbase is amazing for a car that’s under 200” in overall length. The Premium seats are the most adjustable I have experienced to date. The H-K sound system is nice and can’t imagine how the B&O system must sound. The hatch is super functional and easy to access a large SUV like rear boot area. All in all, this is a bargain and wanted to share my thoughts and happiness.
