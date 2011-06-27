  1. Home
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined
  • Front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable
  • Interior is well-built with top-notch materials
  • Dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility
  • Less cargo space than the typical luxury crossover SUV
  • Not as maneuverable as the typical luxury sedan
  • More expensive than comparable sedans or SUVs
Which 5 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?

The base 535i GT will easily meet expectations for the vast majority of drivers. Shoppers in regions prone to bad weather will want to upgrade to the all-wheel-drive 535i xDrive. We also recommend adding the Driver Assistance Plus package for its suite of advanced safety features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 BMW 5 Series GT blends a luxury sedan, SUV and hatchback into one vehicle. It's an interesting idea in theory, but the best traits of each seem to have been lost in the mix. It lacks the maneuverability of a sedan and doesn't have the full-blown cargo capacity of an SUV.

2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2017 BMW 5 Series GT five-passenger hatchback is available in 535i and 550i xDrive trim levels that correspond to engine sizes. The base 535i comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque) that is routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission on its way to the rear wheels. The all-wheel-drive version is called the 535i xDrive.

The 550i xDrive receives a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque.

All 5 Series GT models come with standard features that are typically found in midsize luxury sedans and SUVs, along with items including a power tailgate that can open either as a trunk or a hatch, adaptive xenon headlights, leather upholstery and a navigation system. The 550i xDrive is further enhanced with keyless ignition and entry, 14-way multicontour front seats, a rearview camera and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. You can also get these extra features as options on the 535i.

Other notable bundled options include the Cold Weather package (a heated steering wheel and seats) and the Luxury Seating package (ventilated multicontour front seats). We recommend getting the Driver Assistance Plus package to get the useful surround-view camera system, head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed mitigation. Notable standalone options include LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, Integral Active Steering (four-wheel steering), night vision, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Driving

There's no lack of power with any of the 5 Series GT versions. Both the 535i and 550i confidently gather speed to merge onto highways. Handling, however, is more like that of an SUV, with noticeable body roll and less athleticism than you'd expect from a BMW sedan.

Acceleration

BMW estimates the 535i GT will reach 60 mph in about 6 seconds and the 550i in 4.7 seconds. Both, if accurate, would be quick times for their respective classes.

Handling

Despite the similarities to the BMW 5 and 7 Series sedans, the Gran Turismo hatchback, because of its higher ride height, behaves more like an SUV. Drivers expecting a vehicle with BMW's performance pedigree may be disappointed as a result.

Comfort

Comfort is one area where the 2017 BMW 5 Series GT excels. It hits all the high notes for seats, ride quality and the absence of noise. It's a good representation of BMW's luxury credentials.

Seat comfort

The standard front seats are pleasantly comfortable after several hours. The available multicontour seats are even more comfortable, with an abundance of adjustments and even better support. The sliding and reclining rear seats will please adult-sized passengers, too.

Ride comfort

Regardless of the road conditions, the 5 Series GT ably isolates occupants from bumps, ruts and other imperfections for a smooth ride comparable to that of any other luxury vehicle.

Noise & vibration

Road, wind and engine noises are nearly silent. Driving a 5 Series GT means enjoying a calm interior environment that should help keep you free of fatigue.

Interior

The 5 Series GT's interior is as nice as some flagship luxury sedans because it's based on that of the previous-generation BMW 7 Series. Comfort and quality are excellent throughout, just as you'd expect.

Utility

In general, hatchbacks and SUVs gain an advantage over sedans for their additional cargo space and versatility. In the case of the 5 Series GT, though, the gains are marginal due to the sloping rear roofline. The dual-mode hatch comes off as more of a novelty than a useful innovation.

Small-item storage

Storage for your personal effects is limited to the center armrest bin and small door pockets. The cupholders are large, but their positioning right in front of the climate controls is not optimal.

Cargo space

The dual-mode rear hatch can open as a trunk (hinged right at the base of the glass) or as a full hatch (hinged at the roofline). The 63.6 cubic feet of maximum cargo space is generous, but the sloped rear hatch won't allow for bulkier cargo.

Technology

Despite its last-generation 7 Series origins, the 5 Series GT has kept up with the pace of technology. The iDrive infotainment system is one of the best interfaces out there, and a fair number of advanced safety features are available.

Audio & navigation

We like the BMW's iDrive infotainment system's rich feature content, quick responses, deep customization possibilities and sharp-looking display screen graphics. Some menus are more complicated than competitors, but most users will find operation second nature in short time.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Well kept secret
Gary,11/25/2017
535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you want a large, luxury station wagon without the look of a wagon, this is the car. Much easier to get in and out of than an SUV. Drives much more like a sedan, yet has lots of storage when the back seats are folded down. Speaking of back seats, these are more comfortable than the back seats of the 7 series sedan, unless you spend the extra $5k to get the luxury back seat package on the 7 series. This is built on the previous generation 7 series frame (ie comfortable) with all the latest technology upgrades. It is the perfect car for long distance traveling for up to five adults. Having driven the car for 8 months, I am particularly pleased with the relative lack of turbo lag. Much smoother than my 2011 model. I am also impressed with the six cylinder engine. I thought I would need the v8 for such a large car, but the six is perfectly adequate. Once I got used to it, the adaptive cruise control is a gem. It makes long distance highway driving much more pleasant. I have owned the car for almost two years now and am still happy with it. Great alternative to the SUV with almost as much storage space in the back. More than two years later, the car is still a gem. The only problem was the lining on the sun roof needed repair, which took almost a week. Other than that, no complaints. just a very comfortable alternative to either a full size sedan or SUV.
Nicest car I’ve ever owned
Tom Wartenberg ,01/13/2020
550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
After nightmares with 3 Bentley’s and 3 Maseratis I settled into Mercedes as a brand for many years. Excruciating service problems ended that romance and I wanted to be practical but still have luxury. This was the answer. I got the 550 and every possible luxury upgrade. It puts Mercedes to shame. Even the S class. More comfortable, better handling and much more intuitive and meatier navigation and electronics control. 40000 miles and zero problems. I’m surprised BMW discontinued this model. It is possible to be all things to all people.
5 series heaven
JG,03/01/2020
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought a white M Sport 2017 535 GT with 13k miles for 46% of original sticker, I can’t believe it’s not theft. This is an awesome car in every way. I previously drive a 335 xdrive and an X5. Neither compare to the overall vault like quality of the GT. The 120” wheelbase is amazing for a car that’s under 200” in overall length. The Premium seats are the most adjustable I have experienced to date. The H-K sound system is nice and can’t imagine how the B&O system must sound. The hatch is super functional and easy to access a large SUV like rear boot area. All in all, this is a bargain and wanted to share my thoughts and happiness.
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 5 Series Gran Turismo models:

Active Driving Assistant
Warns if a collision is imminent and will hit the brakes automatically. It will also warn you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
Night Vision
See farther than the headlights allow. It highlights pedestrians and animals, too.
Surround-View Cameras
Take the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%

More about the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo

Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Overview

The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive is priced between $24,966 and$35,877 with odometer readings between 15204 and15204 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i is priced between $26,590 and$26,590 with odometer readings between 40176 and40176 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 5 Series Gran Turismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,966 and mileage as low as 15204 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.

Can't find a used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,381.

Find a used BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,257.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,205.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,125.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

