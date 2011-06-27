2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Review
Pros & Cons
- Both the six-and eight-cylinder engines are powerful and refined
- Front and rear seats are spacious and comfortable
- Interior is well-built with top-notch materials
- Dual-mode liftgate improves cargo-carrying flexibility
- Less cargo space than the typical luxury crossover SUV
- Not as maneuverable as the typical luxury sedan
- More expensive than comparable sedans or SUVs
Other years
List Price Range
$24,966 - $35,877
Which 5 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?
The base 535i GT will easily meet expectations for the vast majority of drivers. Shoppers in regions prone to bad weather will want to upgrade to the all-wheel-drive 535i xDrive. We also recommend adding the Driver Assistance Plus package for its suite of advanced safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2017 BMW 5 Series GT blends a luxury sedan, SUV and hatchback into one vehicle. It's an interesting idea in theory, but the best traits of each seem to have been lost in the mix. It lacks the maneuverability of a sedan and doesn't have the full-blown cargo capacity of an SUV.
2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo models
The 2017 BMW 5 Series GT five-passenger hatchback is available in 535i and 550i xDrive trim levels that correspond to engine sizes. The base 535i comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque) that is routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission on its way to the rear wheels. The all-wheel-drive version is called the 535i xDrive.
The 550i xDrive receives a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque.
All 5 Series GT models come with standard features that are typically found in midsize luxury sedans and SUVs, along with items including a power tailgate that can open either as a trunk or a hatch, adaptive xenon headlights, leather upholstery and a navigation system. The 550i xDrive is further enhanced with keyless ignition and entry, 14-way multicontour front seats, a rearview camera and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. You can also get these extra features as options on the 535i.
Other notable bundled options include the Cold Weather package (a heated steering wheel and seats) and the Luxury Seating package (ventilated multicontour front seats). We recommend getting the Driver Assistance Plus package to get the useful surround-view camera system, head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed mitigation. Notable standalone options include LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, Integral Active Steering (four-wheel steering), night vision, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system.
The 550i xDrive receives a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 445 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque.
All 5 Series GT models come with standard features that are typically found in midsize luxury sedans and SUVs, along with items including a power tailgate that can open either as a trunk or a hatch, adaptive xenon headlights, leather upholstery and a navigation system. The 550i xDrive is further enhanced with keyless ignition and entry, 14-way multicontour front seats, a rearview camera and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. You can also get these extra features as options on the 535i.
Other notable bundled options include the Cold Weather package (a heated steering wheel and seats) and the Luxury Seating package (ventilated multicontour front seats). We recommend getting the Driver Assistance Plus package to get the useful surround-view camera system, head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed mitigation. Notable standalone options include LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, Integral Active Steering (four-wheel steering), night vision, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system.
Driving
There's no lack of power with any of the 5 Series GT versions. Both the 535i and 550i confidently gather speed to merge onto highways. Handling, however, is more like that of an SUV, with noticeable body roll and less athleticism than you'd expect from a BMW sedan.
Comfort
Comfort is one area where the 2017 BMW 5 Series GT excels. It hits all the high notes for seats, ride quality and the absence of noise. It's a good representation of BMW's luxury credentials.
Interior
The 5 Series GT's interior is as nice as some flagship luxury sedans because it's based on that of the previous-generation BMW 7 Series. Comfort and quality are excellent throughout, just as you'd expect.
Utility
In general, hatchbacks and SUVs gain an advantage over sedans for their additional cargo space and versatility. In the case of the 5 Series GT, though, the gains are marginal due to the sloping rear roofline. The dual-mode hatch comes off as more of a novelty than a useful innovation.
Technology
Despite its last-generation 7 Series origins, the 5 Series GT has kept up with the pace of technology. The iDrive infotainment system is one of the best interfaces out there, and a fair number of advanced safety features are available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gary,11/25/2017
535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you want a large, luxury station wagon without the look of a wagon, this is the car. Much easier to get in and out of than an SUV. Drives much more like a sedan, yet has lots of storage when the back seats are folded down. Speaking of back seats, these are more comfortable than the back seats of the 7 series sedan, unless you spend the extra $5k to get the luxury back seat package on the 7 series. This is built on the previous generation 7 series frame (ie comfortable) with all the latest technology upgrades. It is the perfect car for long distance traveling for up to five adults. Having driven the car for 8 months, I am particularly pleased with the relative lack of turbo lag. Much smoother than my 2011 model. I am also impressed with the six cylinder engine. I thought I would need the v8 for such a large car, but the six is perfectly adequate. Once I got used to it, the adaptive cruise control is a gem. It makes long distance highway driving much more pleasant. I have owned the car for almost two years now and am still happy with it. Great alternative to the SUV with almost as much storage space in the back. More than two years later, the car is still a gem. The only problem was the lining on the sun roof needed repair, which took almost a week. Other than that, no complaints. just a very comfortable alternative to either a full size sedan or SUV.
Tom Wartenberg ,01/13/2020
550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
After nightmares with 3 Bentley’s and 3 Maseratis I settled into Mercedes as a brand for many years. Excruciating service problems ended that romance and I wanted to be practical but still have luxury. This was the answer. I got the 550 and every possible luxury upgrade. It puts Mercedes to shame. Even the S class. More comfortable, better handling and much more intuitive and meatier navigation and electronics control. 40000 miles and zero problems. I’m surprised BMW discontinued this model. It is possible to be all things to all people.
JG,03/01/2020
535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought a white M Sport 2017 535 GT with 13k miles for 46% of original sticker, I can’t believe it’s not theft. This is an awesome car in every way. I previously drive a 335 xdrive and an X5. Neither compare to the overall vault like quality of the GT. The 120” wheelbase is amazing for a car that’s under 200” in overall length. The Premium seats are the most adjustable I have experienced to date. The H-K sound system is nice and can’t imagine how the B&O system must sound. The hatch is super functional and easy to access a large SUV like rear boot area. All in all, this is a bargain and wanted to share my thoughts and happiness.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the 5 Series Gran Turismo models:
- Active Driving Assistant
- Warns if a collision is imminent and will hit the brakes automatically. It will also warn you if you begin to drift out of your lane.
- Night Vision
- See farther than the headlights allow. It highlights pedestrians and animals, too.
- Surround-View Cameras
- Take the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces.
