If you want a large, luxury station wagon without the look of a wagon, this is the car. Much easier to get in and out of than an SUV. Drives much more like a sedan, yet has lots of storage when the back seats are folded down. Speaking of back seats, these are more comfortable than the back seats of the 7 series sedan, unless you spend the extra $5k to get the luxury back seat package on the 7 series. This is built on the previous generation 7 series frame (ie comfortable) with all the latest technology upgrades. It is the perfect car for long distance traveling for up to five adults. Having driven the car for 8 months, I am particularly pleased with the relative lack of turbo lag. Much smoother than my 2011 model. I am also impressed with the six cylinder engine. I thought I would need the v8 for such a large car, but the six is perfectly adequate. Once I got used to it, the adaptive cruise control is a gem. It makes long distance highway driving much more pleasant. I have owned the car for almost two years now and am still happy with it. Great alternative to the SUV with almost as much storage space in the back. More than two years later, the car is still a gem. The only problem was the lining on the sun roof needed repair, which took almost a week. Other than that, no complaints. just a very comfortable alternative to either a full size sedan or SUV.

