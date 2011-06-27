Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Grimmer1968 , 12/04/2016 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is an update of our review from a year and a half ago. This is the best car we've ever had. We've been driving our 2017 330i x-drive wagon, with M-Sport package and (importantly) adaptive suspension, for about 13,000 miles. (Note that the 2017 and '18 models are almost identical.) It's a sheer pleasure. First, the wagon looks gorgeous and is very distinctive -- almost unique --with its Estoril Blue color and Coral Red interior. The 250 hp G-48 engine purrs along with a pleasant sound is very fast and, combined with the 8-speed auto transmission, is consistent over the whole range of speeds. At 90 mph the car is smooth and rock-steady. The ride is a nice balance between comfortable and firm. The safety tech and version 5.0 infotainment features are state-of-the-art. What really brings it all together from a handling and comfort standpoint is the adaptive suspension, which is a no-brainer at $1000. You won't find another compact wagon nearly this good, and virtually no cross-overs and SUVs -- including BMW;s -- compare with the looks and handling. It's a terrific road trip car as when we toured Nova Scotia. It is rock-solid, comfortable, agile and "planted" with the X-Drive. Also, it's quite rare or even unique in our configuration. You will see very few 330i wagons on the road and almost none in the more rakish-looking M-Sport package. Why get a BMW crossover that looks like every other crossover on the highway? Remember that every inch of added height in an SUV or cross-over diminishes handling. This car is pretty expensive but worth it.