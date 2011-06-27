Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
This car rocks -- if you spec it right!
This is an update of our review from a year and a half ago. This is the best car we've ever had. We've been driving our 2017 330i x-drive wagon, with M-Sport package and (importantly) adaptive suspension, for about 13,000 miles. (Note that the 2017 and '18 models are almost identical.) It's a sheer pleasure. First, the wagon looks gorgeous and is very distinctive -- almost unique --with its Estoril Blue color and Coral Red interior. The 250 hp G-48 engine purrs along with a pleasant sound is very fast and, combined with the 8-speed auto transmission, is consistent over the whole range of speeds. At 90 mph the car is smooth and rock-steady. The ride is a nice balance between comfortable and firm. The safety tech and version 5.0 infotainment features are state-of-the-art. What really brings it all together from a handling and comfort standpoint is the adaptive suspension, which is a no-brainer at $1000. You won't find another compact wagon nearly this good, and virtually no cross-overs and SUVs -- including BMW;s -- compare with the looks and handling. It's a terrific road trip car as when we toured Nova Scotia. It is rock-solid, comfortable, agile and "planted" with the X-Drive. Also, it's quite rare or even unique in our configuration. You will see very few 330i wagons on the road and almost none in the more rakish-looking M-Sport package. Why get a BMW crossover that looks like every other crossover on the highway? Remember that every inch of added height in an SUV or cross-over diminishes handling. This car is pretty expensive but worth it.
SUV?
I had a 2003 Lexus IS300 Sportcross for 13 trouble-free years and despirately wanted to stay with a Toyota product. Unfortunately Toyota has seen fit to make C pillars so big you can easily hide an Escallade in the blind spot and that's just not okay. Reluctantly I jumped ship and leased a 2015 328i Wagon. True to the reviews it was very luxurious and handled well but it was a luxury car... not so much a Sport Wagon. Thanks to an idiot who couldn't see 4,000 pounds 10 feet away and decided to make her left turn anyway I recently found myself back in the market. With no viable options to even consider I leased a 2017 330i Sport Wagon. The specs say it's the same size as the 2015 but it drives like a small car instead of a mid-size and feels like a compact sports sedan. Steering is much heavier, turbo-lag is non-existent and it just feels right. Oh yea... and there's a ton of cargo room in the back. Now if BMW would only grow a brain and bring the G21 to the US I'd be a happy camper.
