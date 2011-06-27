  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2013 BMW 3 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i Features & Specs

More about the 2013 3 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,550
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Torque200 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,550
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,550
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,550
BMW Appsyes
BMW Assist w/Enhanced Bluetooth and USByes
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down Rear Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,550
All Season Tiresyes
Performance Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Front track60.3 in.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,550
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,550
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 3 Series Inventory

Related Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles