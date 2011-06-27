Used 2013 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I was a previous 3 series owner, 2009 328xi. The straight 6 cylinder does sound different, the 2.0 liter turbo does fine. The 2009 felt more solid to me and I actually liked the hydraulic steering. My wife tells me she hated my old car and loves my new car. Go figure. If you are a new BMW owner I think you will like the car, the power and technology. The car has an auto start/stop feature which I had the dealer remove, I wasn't a fan. There are three driving modes, Eco, Normal and Sport. You will take off like a rocket ship in Sport Mode, I think it might be too much throttle for the weight of the car. Eco is actually not too bad and you save some milage which is always good.
Extremely costly once your warranty expires!!!
First, please know this is not a gripe review. This is just factual. I absolutely love everything about this car except its reliability. These are the problems I've had with it: * 23,000 miles: Steering column rubbing/squeaking noise. This occurred during the warranty period and was taking care of. * 51,700 miles: Turbo actuator fails. Costs me $750 at the dealer since I was out of warranty. I called corporate seeking assistance. They declined to cover even though it was just out of warranty, they have a hard line, so they declined to help. * 52, 900 miles: The steering noise is back - dealer will not cover it. This is just a nuisance, so I declined repair. * 54,300 miles: Engine begins smoking during routine city driving. Valve cover gasket $902.79 + Oil filter housing gasket $656.99 for a total of $1,576.40 with tax. This is a very fun car while it's new, but just know that the glamour dies out quickly. Honestly, I regret not buying another reliable Honda/Acura. I still own my 2001 TL which now has over 417,000 miles on it!
surprisingly good for what is essentially an entry-level, detuned 328i
it came down to the audi A4 quattro and this car. i almost got the audi, save for reliability issues that i had heard about. at first, i wasn't that warm to the idea of the 320i, being that it was a detuned, stripped-down 328i. but after a test drive, i was reasonably impressed and decided to go that route. handling is nimble, car is quick enough, and it handles like a BMW, though softer than my old manual-transmission E46 325ci. mine is a base model with basically only the moonroof and the power front seats with memory as the only options. stripped-down and basic, but that's all i needed for a commute that was four miles to/from work each way with no freeways.
Do not fear the 4 Cylinder!
I had a 2003 325i for 9 years before the repairs became too costly. I loved the drive, but jumped to an Infiniti G37x seeking more room, interior refinement, and reliability. The G just didn't do it for me from a performance perspective though, so back I came. I surprised to see BMW went to a 4T, but once you drive it you won't know it. Quiet, smooth, and fast, plus it gave me a 9 MPG bump over my G and old 325. You get to 70 mph and think you're doing 45. The cabin is quiet, the engine is quiet, and its all BMW. The steering is softer (not soft, though), but gets tighter with speed. Even at lower speeds though, it is responsive.
The Good, The Bad, and The Unexplainable
My last two sedans were Honda Accords (2003, 2010). At age 58, I wanted a "luxury" car while I was still young enough to enjoy it. Considered Merc C class and Audi A4 but BMW3 test drive clinched it. Felt just right. Been two months and over 3500 miles. Great fun to drive except for the auto stop feature and some very annoying "unexplainables." This is my first BMW so I probably don't have the right BMW perspective to understand them. But now, when I come across something that doesn't make sense to me, I figure a BMW engineer must have designed it. Despite great drive, not sure I'd buy one again. I hate the surprise engine shut downs when I sometimes forget to turn auto stop off.
