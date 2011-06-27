Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

A True 4 door sport car!! rmorin1249 , 04/27/2011 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I have been driving BMWs for over 30 years and when the 335d was released I waited for a couple years and then pulled the trigger. I couldn't be more pleased. I use this car as a daily driver on a 60 mile round trip commute. I am averaging between 32 and 34 mpg. The acceleration is on par with my 335i convertible but the low end torque is awesome. The car handles very well and does provide comfortable seating for 4 adults. My wife cannot believe it is a diesel. There is almost no diesel noise inside the car except at idle with the radio and HVAC off. At highway speeds you would never know you are driving a diesel. There is absolutely no smoke and no smell. Awesome car!! Report Abuse

VROOM! DieselNorthernNJ , 11/06/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm a car junkie. Been through 4 cars in the past 3 years. 07 328xi, 09 328i manual (CPO), 09 G37x (the 328i manual annoyed me - radio was whacked out without a fix supposedly, so tried Japanese) and now 09 CPO 335d. I missed the engineering of a BMW and when I saw this 335d CPO, I had to try it. The itch hit me after the test drive and I bought it. The car is incredible. Power and efficiency amazing. Low end torque so fun, but it's even better to go 60 mph and then floor it. Gets to 100 mph in a snap. Hitting the turns and winding roads feels so much better in this car than the G37X. Getting about 32 mpg in mixed driving. The engine growl - a muscle car in disguise! Report Abuse

Second time lucky big kev , 12/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my second 3 series - the first was 2007 335i and for some reason this 'update' is a much better car. I have 16" wheels with 205/50 tires deliberately avoiding low profiles and the ride is very comfortable, and handling is fine (runflat smash and crash is gone!) I find The car more comfortable than the 5 series and traded my 2008 Audi A4, which I liked a lot but the Beema is much smoother and more 'refined' - especially the diesel engine. Hated the old 3 series mainly because of the high fuel bills and the horrible ride - love this one; mainly because of the improved ride due to non low profile runflats and Continental tires rather than Bridgestone which were awful. Report Abuse

BMW 335D performance Vi Co , 09/16/2016 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful directly after the expiry of manufacturer's warranty, the turbos failed. They fail unexpectedly so, if I am on the road, the car will suddenly lose turbo power, and, despite engine revs rising, nothing speeds the car over 40 mph. The car has spent more time and I have spent more money in repair shops than I spent on a smaller car I have as well, which runs flawlessly. I had believed that, after having spent a small fortune purchasing this car, I would not need extended warranty, but I was wrong! The help I received from Bavarian was no help at all. I was offered a $1000 discount on my next purchase of a Beamer! I wanted to have some diagnosis, but all the diagnostics have been steadily repaired and the same problem recurs. I wonder if the car was made to run in cooler weather, as it runs hot and may have caused damage to the diagnostics in the computer, which is the more expensive one to replace Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse