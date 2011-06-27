Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Mink , 12/17/2018 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 325xi wagon used in 2009 with 110K miles on it. I love this car, and even though I sometimes feel the urge to buy something new and more modern, I have to say I have not found one that is comparable in all areas yet. This car has been very reliable considering it is now almost 17 years old, and nearing 200K miles. Yes, the window regulators (plastic) were all replaced. The head gasket was replaced (easy) and the rest has just been regular maintenance - I run synthetic oil, and do my own maintenance; I change the oil every 7000K and spark plugs every 15K. This car does not burn oil, still gets about 25/20 miles to the gallon, even more if you you run high octane gas. I made a road trip from CA to TX, and it loved the 93 octane gas in TX! I was getting 28 mpg on the highways! This car is the perfect blend of sportiness, utility, and luxury. It does not have all the fancy bells and whistles of the modern cars of today. But I do have the sport package with sport and overdrive features, steptronic shifting, heated leather seats, moonroof, cruise control, ABS, Traction control, power windows, seats, mirrors. On road trips, this car has enough room for sleeping with the back seats folded down, and once drove 13 hours straight without back pain. Seats are firm but comfy enough, at least for me, a 50 yr old 5,5" woman, for the long haul. My BMW mechanic still loves these cars as well...says they are the last analog BMW worth their salt, as the new models just don't last with too many gadgets. This car runs best if you drive it every day. As with many German cars, if you let it sit too long, it gets finicky; misfiring, door locks stop working. I did change the AT fluid at 150K (recommended by my mechanic) even though BMW says you don't have to. It handles well in all weather conditions, I take it to Tahoe in winter snow every year with confidence. Yes, I would love better gas mileage, but when comparing and/or test driving other cars and smaller SUV's, I am hard pressed to find a car that has has all this one has, without paying a $400-500 car payment each month.