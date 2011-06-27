  1. Home
Used 2002 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

188,000 and still runs like a clock!

Mink, 12/17/2018
325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 325xi wagon used in 2009 with 110K miles on it. I love this car, and even though I sometimes feel the urge to buy something new and more modern, I have to say I have not found one that is comparable in all areas yet. This car has been very reliable considering it is now almost 17 years old, and nearing 200K miles. Yes, the window regulators (plastic) were all replaced. The head gasket was replaced (easy) and the rest has just been regular maintenance - I run synthetic oil, and do my own maintenance; I change the oil every 7000K and spark plugs every 15K. This car does not burn oil, still gets about 25/20 miles to the gallon, even more if you you run high octane gas. I made a road trip from CA to TX, and it loved the 93 octane gas in TX! I was getting 28 mpg on the highways! This car is the perfect blend of sportiness, utility, and luxury. It does not have all the fancy bells and whistles of the modern cars of today. But I do have the sport package with sport and overdrive features, steptronic shifting, heated leather seats, moonroof, cruise control, ABS, Traction control, power windows, seats, mirrors. On road trips, this car has enough room for sleeping with the back seats folded down, and once drove 13 hours straight without back pain. Seats are firm but comfy enough, at least for me, a 50 yr old 5,5" woman, for the long haul. My BMW mechanic still loves these cars as well...says they are the last analog BMW worth their salt, as the new models just don't last with too many gadgets. This car runs best if you drive it every day. As with many German cars, if you let it sit too long, it gets finicky; misfiring, door locks stop working. I did change the AT fluid at 150K (recommended by my mechanic) even though BMW says you don't have to. It handles well in all weather conditions, I take it to Tahoe in winter snow every year with confidence. Yes, I would love better gas mileage, but when comparing and/or test driving other cars and smaller SUV's, I am hard pressed to find a car that has has all this one has, without paying a $400-500 car payment each month.



Nice practical car

Axe, 04/19/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Compared to other 6-cyl AWD wagons out there, my XiT: 1)is good value (and is fairly cheap) 2) drives very well (Audi with sport suspension, summer tires and 2.7T engine is better - but not on snow, and everything is a compromise)



Excellent car

mwaci, 07/05/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I really love this car. Engine could be a bit more powerful.



Best AWD car today!

rick h, 03/09/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 325xi was my first brand new car and it is awesome! The first time I drove it in snowy/icy conditions I was more impressed than ever. BMW is a great car and I would buy this car twice again if I had to.



Happy Beemer driver

sergek, 04/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have been very happy with my BMW sport wagon. The pickup is healthy, handling and suspension is a dream, service is fantastic, and the interior is very functional and well thought out.


