Used 2018 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
love this :)
Fox, 05/20/2018
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful
I am terribly pleased with my BMW. It is my first...I wanted a much smaller car than I had before and that is what I got...I planned carefully, researched, negotiated and got just what I wanted. :)
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Such a fun car!
Sara B, 02/07/2020
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I bought my 2018 230i after having a 2012 Turbo Beetle; they’re both small and have 4 cylinder engines. I live this car so much!! It’s peppy, tech forward and has a decent sized back seat (large enough for people to actually sit back there, unlike the beetle). The led headlights are absolutely beautiful and are very bright! The car is responsive and the different driving modes are fun. Sport Plus will knock you back in your seat a little bit and with eco pro you can get almost 40mpg on the freeway.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series
Related Used 2018 BMW 2 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner