Used 2018 BMW 2 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

I am terribly pleased with my BMW. It is my first...I wanted a much smaller car than I had before and that is what I got...I planned carefully, researched, negotiated and got just what I wanted. :)

Sara B , 02/07/2020 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I bought my 2018 230i after having a 2012 Turbo Beetle; they’re both small and have 4 cylinder engines. I live this car so much!! It’s peppy, tech forward and has a decent sized back seat (large enough for people to actually sit back there, unlike the beetle). The led headlights are absolutely beautiful and are very bright! The car is responsive and the different driving modes are fun. Sport Plus will knock you back in your seat a little bit and with eco pro you can get almost 40mpg on the freeway.