Used 2016 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 2 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
List Price Range
$24,990 - $30,566
The M235i xDrive is an absolutely Favotite Car

Tom, 06/22/2016
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I have owned most BMW models throughout my life. M models as well as X's, 3's, 5's & 7 series. This is my most fun car to drive and a very quiet cabin. It's hard to read some of the negative reviews in which people had a completely different experience with their 2 series. The M235i xDrive is not a cheap car. Options add up quickly but leaves me with a big smile while driving. When it's time to take it out look forward to the drive. Was looking at getting the 2016 X1 but it did not put a smile on my face. It was boring to drive and rode just OK. Tried the M235i xDrive and loved it right away. Bought one less than 1 week later. 2016 is the last year of BMW's 4year/50,000 mile COMPLETE warranty. Everything is covered except tires. No more so I opted not to wait for the M340i. I believe it is as good as most reviewers say. Consumer Reports gave it a score of 94. Get it, enjoy it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My favorite

tony armstrong, 04/24/2016
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 9 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love @ 235

Linda Pulliam, 04/23/2016
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

I still love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
