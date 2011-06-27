Used 2012 BMW 1 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

I wanted a convertible for the few months each year we get good weather, and I wanted one that felt solid--handled tightly, felt 'close to the ground' when maneuvering, and something that screamed high quality. I hit the jackpot with this car. Everything about it is well made, functions at a high level, and you will still beat everyone out of the intersections! Having this car has been a crutch of sorts, in that when I'm having a bad day and get into this car after work, all is fun again.

Ok, this car is pure fun, but in full disclosure I still have a luxury station wagon in the garage for guests and trips to Costco. Yes to celebrate my mid life and the fact that kid is out of the house I felt a red convertible with red interior would be a a great way to usher in this new phase in life. The car is fun, interior refined, the deep purr of the inline six is amazingly satisfying. It's everything a BMW is supposed to be. I do live in Florida and I drive it Miami-style: Top down, windows up and A/C at full blast. It get's stares, it's respectable at the stoplight and it's quick and nimble in traffic.

TNTennisPlayer , 06/27/2018 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

Upgraded from a 2010 Mazda Miata GT hardtop to my 2012 BMW 135i M Sport Convertible about 4 months ago, due to need for small back seat for kiddos and desire for a bit more hp and refinement than the Miata could provide. What a difference! Double the hp + tighter suspension equaled serious handling upgrade and BMW options/refinement make the car much more daily driver user friendly. Surprisingly, the soft top is as quite as my SUV on the hwy and ten times quieter than the Miata's hardtop. Tiny backseats are perfect for my small kids but are barely useable for normal adults. Truck is more than adequate for grocery runs and can hold full size suitcases in a pinch. Outward visibility is great, top up or down. Exhaust sounds awesome under acceleration but is quiet at cruising speeds. M Sport package gives the car an aggressive appearance. I do miss shifting the gears myself in the 6 spd. manual of the Miata but the DCT transmission of the BMW is a close approximation and is more wife/valet friendly. Serious upgrade in costs for maintenance and repairs compared to the Miata, as well---not so thrilled about that! Shopped around and compared a lot of cars but nothing combined the small car feel/driving experience with 4 person seating as this 1 series convertible. Acceleration is sooooo strong and the connected feel of the steering is the best! The surround sound stereo is the nicest I've heard in any of my previous autos, too--that alone is worth a lot. Happy with my purchase and would highly recommend checking one out if you have similar needs for speed/space/refinement----and can stomach the (unavoidable) repair/upkeep costs! UPDATE: DCT Transmission failure at 62K miles! After dumping $4k into attempted repairs, had to cut the cord and move on. Makes me wish I would have held out for a manual transmission (again) but hind sight is always 20/20 right?! Looking for a replacement but wary of issue again. Update: Bought replacement 135i convertible since I missed it so much...this time a 2013 with 29k miles in perfect shape!