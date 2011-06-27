  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Flying Spur
  4. Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,000
See Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$201,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Torque487 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$201,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitchyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/20" Graphite and Diamond Turned Alloy Wheelsyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/21" Graphite and Diamond Turned Alloy Wheelsyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelsyes
Color Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/21" Polished Wheelsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$201,000
8 total speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$201,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$201,000
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
2 Storage Cases to Center Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tablesyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Secondary Hideyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats - Match to Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Dual Tone Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
SIM Card Reader w/Google Maps and POIyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Privacy Telephone Handsetyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Comfort Specificationyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Main Hideyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats - Match to Contrast Stitchingyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Sports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats - Match to Seat Pipingyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrorsyes
Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)yes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Steering Column Mounted Gear Selectorsyes
Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)yes
Entertainment Specificationyes
WiFi Hotspotyes
6 Disc CD Changer in Gloveboxyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Two Hide Covered Cushionsyes
Sports Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooleryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$201,000
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room42.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Rear View Camerayes
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyes
21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
Bright Boot Finisheryes
21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grilleyes
Valet Keyyes
20" Six Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Technologiesyes
Electric Glass Tilt & Slide Sunroof w/Solar Cells to Power Additional Coolingyes
21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
20" Six Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Single Thin Fine Lineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length208.6 in.
Curb weight5329 lbs.
Gross weight6552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1223 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Exterior Colors
  • White Sand
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Glacier White
  • Light Emerald over Alpine Green
  • Magnetic
  • Meteor over Fountain Blue
  • Granite
  • Old English White
  • Bronze
  • Light Onyx
  • Tungsten over Moonbeam
  • Silver Taupe
  • Midnight Emerald over Pale Emerald
  • Ghost White
  • Onyx over Tungsten
  • Volcanic Black
  • Alpine Green over Light Emerald
  • Black Crystal
  • Light Claret over Claret
  • Pale Emerald over Midnight Emerald
  • White Satin
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Moonbeam
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Gazelle over Light Gazelle
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Arabica over Burnt Oak
  • Venusian Grey
  • Onyx
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Hallmark
  • Fountain Blue over Meteor
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Burnt Oak over Arabica
  • Porcelain
  • Claret over Light Claret
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Royal Ebony
  • Extreme Silver
  • Storm Grey
  • Continental Yellow
  • Citric
  • Ice
  • Spectre
  • Jetstream
  • Portofino
  • Camel
  • Marlin
  • Light Sapphire
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Sunset
  • Fountain Blue
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Silverlake
  • Heather
  • Kingfisher
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Rubino Red
  • Violette
  • Grey Violet
  • Light Claret
  • Verdant
  • Tungsten
  • Black Velvet over Pale Velvet
  • Magnolia
  • Pale Velvet over Black Velvet
  • Titan Grey
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Breeze
  • Black Sapphire over Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Sapphire over Black Sapphire
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Dove Grey
  • Tungsten over Onyx
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Moonbeam over Tungsten
  • Silver Frost
  • Anthracite
  • Arctica
  • Light Gazelle over Gazelle
  • Passion Pink
  • Silver Tempest
  • Damson
  • Pale Velvet
  • Silver Storm
  • Claret
  • Sequin Blue
  • Dragon Red
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Peacock
  • Light Gazelle
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Magenta
  • Aquamarine
  • Light Emerald
  • Spruce
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Neptune
  • Havana
  • Meteor
  • Blue Crystal
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Burnt Oak
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Candy Red
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Sandstone
  • Brodgar
  • Thunder
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Cypress
  • Black Sapphire
  • Orange Flame
  • Azure Purple
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Arabica
  • Gazelle
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Burnt Orange
  • Amber
  • Alpine Green
  • Apple Green
  • Pale Emerald
Interior Colors
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$201,000
19 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$201,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$201,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Flying Spur Inventory

Related Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles