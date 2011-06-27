Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/576.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Torque
|487 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitch
|yes
|Convenience Specification
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/20" Graphite and Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/21" Graphite and Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheels
|yes
|Color Specification
|yes
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/21" Polished Wheels
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|8 total speakers
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|2 Storage Cases to Center Console
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tables
|yes
|Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrails
|yes
|Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Secondary Hide
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|yes
|Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color
|yes
|Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats - Match to Hand Cross Stitching
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|yes
|Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrails
|yes
|Dual Tone Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Naim for Bentley Premium Audio System
|yes
|SIM Card Reader w/Google Maps and POI
|yes
|Hand Cross Stitching
|yes
|Personalized Treadplate Plaques
|yes
|Privacy Telephone Handset
|yes
|Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Comfort Specification
|yes
|Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Main Hide
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats - Match to Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Sports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats - Match to Seat Piping
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Knurled Sports Gear Lever
|yes
|Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)
|yes
|Steering Column Mounted Gear Selectors
|yes
|Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)
|yes
|Entertainment Specification
|yes
|WiFi Hotspot
|yes
|6 Disc CD Changer in Glovebox
|yes
|Storage Case to Center Console
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)
|yes
|Two Hide Covered Cushions
|yes
|Sports Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrails
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|yes
|Refrigerated Bottle Cooler
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.2 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|dual ventilation
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Rear View Camera
|yes
|Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Caps
|yes
|Personal Commission - Duo Tone
|yes
|21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Bright Boot Finisher
|yes
|21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|yes
|21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|yes
|Extended Range - Duo Tone
|yes
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|yes
|Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille
|yes
|Valet Key
|yes
|20" Six Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turned
|yes
|Space Saving Spare Wheel
|yes
|Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Technologies
|yes
|Electric Glass Tilt & Slide Sunroof w/Solar Cells to Power Additional Cooling
|yes
|21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|19" Classic Alloy Wheel - Painted and Diamond Turned
|yes
|20" Six Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted
|yes
|Satin Paint Range
|yes
|Personal Commission - Satin Paint
|yes
|Single Thin Fine Line
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|208.6 in.
|Curb weight
|5329 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6552 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|115.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1223 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.7 in.
|Width
|77.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|275/45R Z tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$201,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
