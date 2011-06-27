Used 2008 Bentley Continental GTC Convertible Consumer Reviews
The Best of the Best
I have owned 3 Ferrari Spyders 305, 355 & 360, Mercedes 500 SL, Jaguar Supercharged XJR. I have owned my 2008 Bentley GTC Beluga/Beluga with GTC Speed steering wheel and seats. In my first week of ownership I have driven the car 500 miles and must share that I have never experienced the surge of emotion with any other of my cars. The GTC is really not a car. It is a work of art that delivers complete satisfaction whether just admiring the beautiful composition of the design or pressing the V12 to its ultimate power range. Bentley nailed it. Thank you Bentley for delivering on your promise!
Drop dead drop head
My third Bentley GT (2004 GT, 2006 Spur, 2008 GTC) - simply unbelievably competent. Spoils you for any other motorcar. This is an automobile that is as comfortable at 120 MPH as tooling around the neighborhood. Superlative handling, nice exhaust note, power (@ 552 BHP!) Appointments are bar none. Flawless reliability, fit and finish. KILLER sound system and back up camera is well appreciated. Top up or top down it's definitely at the top of my automotive list. Never go back to MB again. Overall ownership experience is superior and I've owned them all. Plus you don't see yourself coming and going all day in one.
