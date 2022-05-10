The interior of the standard Bentayga has an acceptable amount of headroom and legroom for passengers of most sizes, but the second row doesn't have enough space to truly stretch out. If you prefer to recline in supreme comfort, consider the new Bentayga EWB instead. It adds 7 inches to the wheelbase and should make this version even more spacious than the Flying Spur sedan. Unfortunately, Bentley positions the EWB as the ultimate specification for four to five passengers only; it's currently not available in a three-row configuration.

The Bentayga EWB introduces several new features not previously seen on a Bentley. The available Airline Seat Specification adds sensors that can automatically introduce seat heating and cooling for keeping passengers and the cabin at the desired temperature. It even adjusts the seat for maximum comfort based on seat pressure data. You can further spec ambient lighting viewable through perforations in the door trim, or wood veneers decorated with thin strips of metal. Power-closing doors are also offered for the first time on a Bentley.