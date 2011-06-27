  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
2018 Bentley Bentayga Review

Pros & Cons

  • Incredible luxury and craftsmanship
  • Powerful engine and quick acceleration
  • Legitimate off-road capability
  • Optional seating for up to seven
  • Base trim lacks a few key features, especially for the price
  • Limited rear-seat and cargo room
Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?

Let's be honest. If you're going to buy a 2018 Bentley Bentayga, you're going to get whichever one you want the most. Whichever Bentayga matches your watch collection best or clashes with your supercar least, that's the one you'll choose. But, we'll dream for a minute and select our ideal Bentayga, too: the Signature. The Signature is a new trim level for 2018 that adds equipment such as parking aids, additional off-road driving modes, and Bentley's sophisticated Dynamic Ride system. From there, you can custom-build your Bentayga with pretty much any aesthetic detail you desire.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Bentley Bentayga clearly leads the ultra-luxury SUV field. Its 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 makes it astonishingly fast, its sophisticated suspension makes it impressively comfortable, and its cabin is constructed with some of the finest materials available on the planet.

The aforementioned engine, the Bentayga's 6.0L W12, puts out 600 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, catapulting it from 0-60 mph in just 4 seconds. That's an impressive number by sports car standards, but even more so when you consider the Bentayga's 5,400-pound curb weight. Helping control that weight through the corners is an air ride suspension. Bentley also offers an option called Dynamic Ride that allows for increased capability, both on the road and off. It adeptly uses electric motors built into the suspension to reduce body roll and increase traction.

Inside, there's no mistaking the Bentayga for anything other than a Bentley. Even so-called base trim levels use the practically opulent leathers, woods and metals. From there, personalizing your Bentayga can get as granular as the commission of owner-specific paint colors, lambswool carpet, and even veneered picnic tables to match your car. And, as if to prove a point, just four Bentaygas a year are available with a unique Breitling Tourbillon clock that costs $168,000. An entire Porsche Cayenne Turbo S would cost less.

Without doubt, the Bentayga is one of the most outrageous SUVs ever built, and only those with deep pockets will get the chance to own one. Its considerable capabilities, however, make it much more than just an expensive timepiece.

2018 Bentley Bentayga models

The 2018 Bentley Bentayga is offered in five different trim levels: the base Onyx Edition, Activity Edition, the Signature, the Black Edition and the range-topping Mulliner. Bentley offers quite a few packages, which the automaker calls "specifications," for the Bentayga that add on some useful features. And, as with every car Bentley makes, the company will be happy to customize the Bentayga however much you can imagine and afford.

The Bentayga can be had in three seating configurations. The rear seat comes standard as a traditional three-seat bench with a fold-down center armrest. Four Seat Comfort Specification offers two rear thrones and replaces the center seat with a console that has additional storage and USB ports. The two rear seats get nearly the same amount of power-adjustment options as the front seats, as well as winged headrests, ventilation and massage. Finally, the Seven Seat Specification adds a third row of seating and replaces the main rear bench with a more modest set of split-folding seats.

The only engine available for the Bentayga is a turbocharged 6.0-liter 12-cylinder (600 horsepower, 663 lb-ft of torque). It's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Most of the Bentayga's trim levels are similar in that they're all highly customizable, but they do have some basic differences. The regular Onyx Edition Bentayga gets 21-inch wheels, LED headlights, an air suspension with adjustable ride height and performance settings, split-folding rear seats with heating, three-zone climate control and separate controls for the rear seat, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It should go without saying that leather upholstery and wood veneers also come standard.

In addition to the standard equipment, the Activity Edition gets roof rails, power-operated rear sunshades and a power liftgate. The Signature Bentayga builds on the standard Onyx equipment with the Mulliner Driving Specification package, which offers quilted leather panels on the seats and drilled sport pedals; the City Specification, which adds automatic parking assistance, a top-view camera, traffic sign recognition, collision detection with automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert; and the All Terrain Specification, which brings four off-road driving modes, underbody protection, and auto-dimming door mirrors. You also get Bentley's Dynamic Ride system, which uses electric motors built into the anti-roll bars to improve ride, handling and traction in all situations.

The Bentayga is available with quite a few more extras. Bentley offers everything from extra sun visors and power sunshades to special ashtrays and cigar lighters for the front and rear seats. Or perhaps you'd like a leather bench that folds out of the trunk to provide outdoor event seating. There are also 20-, 21- and 22-inch wheels, mood lighting, privacy glass, a valet key, lambswool rugs and a retractable tow bar.

Buyers looking for more entertainment technology have a choice of two upgraded stereo systems: a 12-speaker system or a 18-speaker Naim system. A rear-seat entertainment package adds two 10.2-inch touchscreen tables that mount to the front seatbacks and allow the user to tap into the SUV's infotainment system and watch digital TV.

The Bentayga Mulliner comes with the majority of these packages and features as standard equipment and gets special 22-inch wheels, roof rails, a chrome radiator grille, and unique interior and exterior colors and veneers. The Touring Specification package is optional and only available on the Signature and the Mulliner. It adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a head-up display, and night-vision system with a display in the gauge cluster.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the Bentley Mulsanne (turbo 6.0L W12 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

The Bentayga exceeds expectations thanks to unbelievable acceleration coupled with impressive handling that doesn't compromise the ultra-luxury ride quality.

Acceleration

Stomp on the pedal and you'd swear that a pair of solid rocket boosters just ignited were it not for the raspy growl from the engine and exhaust. This rush would be expected of a much smaller performance car, certainly not an SUV.

Braking

The Bentayga's massive brake discs impress with stopping power that has you checking the mirror for a drag chute. The brake pedal is softer than we prefer, but it's effective nonetheless.

Handling

The Bentayga stays relatively flat and composed when you're going around turns thanks to an active suspension system. This is a big and heavy SUV, but it doesn't always feel like one.

Drivability

Driven with restraint, the Bentayga gathers speed with the effortless grace of a modern skyscraper's express elevator. It's nearly silent as the power builds, and gear changes are seldom felt.

Off-road

The Bentayga can handle some light off-roading. It easily tackles diverse terrain, steep inclines and descents, and it displays impressive wheel articulation.

Comfort

The ride quality of the Bentayga — thanks to its air ride suspension — is the focal point. Compared to the supreme luxury found in some of Bentley's other offerings, however, the Bentayga comes up a little short.

Seat comfort

Four-seat models ensure comfort for all passengers, with ample lateral support, numerous adjustments, ventilation and massage functions. The seat padding, however, is on the firm side. The five-passenger model's rear bench is comparatively flat; it lacks power adjustments but is still comfortable.

Ride comfort

The Bentayga's air ride suspension glides over imperfect pavement no matter which drive mode is selected. But you can still feel just enough of the road to remain connected.

Noise & vibration

On the highway, the cabin is pleasantly devoid of road and wind noise.

Climate control

We appreciate the easy-to-use, dedicated climate controls, which are within easy reach just below the central touchscreen. Some Bentleys offer dual-zone climate control for the rear passengers, so some buyers might be disappointed with the Bentayga's three-zone system.

Interior

For a family taxi, you can do better. Other three-row SUVs are better at taking on multiple passengers. But no other SUV can compare to the Bentayga for overall regality.

Ease of use

The recent trend of mounting displays atop the dash makes the Bentayga's screen placement seem out-of-date since it requires a momentary glance away from the road to operate. A multifunction display between the gauges and an optional head-up display reduce the main screen's distraction potential.

Roominess

The front seats have plenty of room, but rear legroom is merely adequate. The Bentley's relatively flat roofline means headroom isn't a problem.

Visibility

Outward visibility is compromised by thick roof pillars, particularly in tight left turns and when backing into a parking space. Thankfully, the standard surround-view camera and automated parallel and perpendicular parking assist eliminate the guesswork when the Bentayga's in reverse.

Quality

Nearly every surface inside the Bentayga is covered in leather that is worthy of a Prada or Hermès badge. Fitted between the hides are flawless walnut veneers framed by tasteful silver trim, and finely wrought metal knobs and dials. As a result, the buttons that are plastic look comparatively cheap.

Utility

Cargo space is less than in some competitors and can't be expanded when equipped with the four-seat layout. That said, with the towing potential taken into account, the Bentayga might be the most utilitarian Bentley.

Technology

For the price, the Bentayga starts with very little standard tech. Once optional upgrades are taken into account, the Bentayga can be had with a host of driver aids and excellent infotainment features.

Audio & navigation

The optional Naim system delivers exceptional audio quality, taking advantage of the Bentayga's quiet cabin. The alternate displays mean that navigation directions are easy to see without looking away from the road.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay is available, but the Bentayga lacks Android Auto integration. Bentley does offer several smartphone apps, including one that allows Apple Watch owners to remotely control climate, seat functions and other functions.

Driver aids

The Bentayga can be had with all the modern driver aids that buyers expect, including adaptive cruise control and parking assist. It's a shame that almost none of these features are standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Bentley Bentayga.

5(33%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
3.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Software problems with new electronics
Larry Keller,08/28/2018
Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
This is our fourth Bentley that we have owned. We purchased a 2018 Bentagya in November 2018. Currently we have 7200 miles on it and this is what we have encountered. This generation of Bentley has a new set of electronics compared to the last three we owned. We do not like this new set of electronics, the car is very unpredictable and not user friendly. We do not feel this is a SUV that you can relax and drive. You need to be attentive to certain situations that can occur. For example every time you turn on the air conditioner and / or heater, you must set your settings each time, (windshield, dash vents, or floor). You need to press more buttons to get the system to work. I have figured out that you need to set up the air system before you start driving due to the time to set up and not looking at the road. The driver door does not close automatically and will cause the parking brake to come on, whenever you stop. See more in other paragraph. Bentley has also designed a shut off mode for the motor, that is on unless you turn it off each time you start the car. If you forget to shut off that button or change modes, watch out. You will go to push the gas at a stoplight and nothing will happen, then about the count of 3, BAMMMMM!!! Your car shoots off thru the light. We have almost rear ended several cars because of this. You go to push the gas and nothing happens, you wonder what happened, and then it starts and rockets off. The front end collision braking system has activated several times on me, and once on my wife, when there was nothing close to the front of the car. When this occurs it almost throws you thru the windshield and makes you nervous each time you see the red light in the dash light up. The biggest problem we have had is the driver door will not shut automatically with the motor all the time. Sometimes it shuts and sometimes it does not. If you restart the car, it will work (electronics). We took it to the dealer; they tried to update the system with a software update. It did not work. Our door still does not close and now they want to order the part to fix it. I think it is more of an electrical problem than part, but we will see. The day before we had the car in for service, I had a low tire light come on, so I asked them to fix it. I was told when I picked up the car that they could not fix the tire because the tread was too low and it was against their policy to fix tires in that tread range. Keep in mind that the car only had 6900 miles on it at that time. So my question is, are the tires on the Bentagya only good for 10,000- 12,000 miles? I guess so. Expect to replace your tires after the first year of driving, due to the cheap tires they are putting on them. This Bentagya is not the SUV that we were hoping for when we purchased it. With what we have encountered so far, I would suggest a Range Rover and save yourself $130,000.
UNSAFE TO DRIVE
Gersalv,08/07/2019
W12 (Signature) 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
I own a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. It is everything they say about handling, car colors, speed, etc. Hoever what is NOT said is the car' s safety. After only 8800 miles, I took my car in for the first service, which I thought would be routine oil change, filter, etc. I was horrified to learn that my brakes were dangerously low! I had to not only replace pads but rotors as well which had already been damaged. The service manager at the dealer told me this is a common problem with this car. I am an elderly woman who drives to Dr's apts, church, shopping, etc. I called Bentley numerous times for an explanation. Customer Service told me the Regional Manager would call. After not less than 5 calls, he has yet to return my call. You take your life and the life of your loved ones in your hands driving this car.
Simply amazing
Bryce,10/25/2019
Onyx Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
I simply have nothing bad to say about this incredible work of art. I drive mine fast and hard. I always turn off the auto engine shutoff on every car I drive. This is now standard in every high end car. O -145mph feels the same as 70-150mph. No jerk, no stall, you are just instantly gone. It is like a jet engine with no gforce. I have recommended one to all my friends. Super comfy as well
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Bentley Bentayga
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
600 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Bentayga models:

City Safeguard
Detects potential collisions and applies brakes if necessary to avoid accidents.
Lane Assist
Adjusts the steering if the driver loses focus and begins to drift out of the lane.
Advanced Night Vision
Projects key information via the head-up display to warn of potential road hazards in the dark.

Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga Overview

The Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga is offered in the following submodels: Bentayga SUV. Available styles include Mulliner 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), Onyx Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), W12 (Signature) 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and Activity Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) is priced between $150,888 and$150,888 with odometer readings between 21309 and21309 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Bentley Bentaygas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Bentley Bentayga for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 Bentaygas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $150,888 and mileage as low as 21309 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga.

Can't find a used 2018 Bentley Bentaygas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Bentayga for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,238.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,401.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Bentayga for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,560.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,088.

