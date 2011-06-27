2018 Bentley Bentayga Review
Pros & Cons
- Incredible luxury and craftsmanship
- Powerful engine and quick acceleration
- Legitimate off-road capability
- Optional seating for up to seven
- Base trim lacks a few key features, especially for the price
- Limited rear-seat and cargo room
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2018 Bentley Bentayga clearly leads the ultra-luxury SUV field. Its 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 makes it astonishingly fast, its sophisticated suspension makes it impressively comfortable, and its cabin is constructed with some of the finest materials available on the planet.
The aforementioned engine, the Bentayga's 6.0L W12, puts out 600 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, catapulting it from 0-60 mph in just 4 seconds. That's an impressive number by sports car standards, but even more so when you consider the Bentayga's 5,400-pound curb weight. Helping control that weight through the corners is an air ride suspension. Bentley also offers an option called Dynamic Ride that allows for increased capability, both on the road and off. It adeptly uses electric motors built into the suspension to reduce body roll and increase traction.
Inside, there's no mistaking the Bentayga for anything other than a Bentley. Even so-called base trim levels use the practically opulent leathers, woods and metals. From there, personalizing your Bentayga can get as granular as the commission of owner-specific paint colors, lambswool carpet, and even veneered picnic tables to match your car. And, as if to prove a point, just four Bentaygas a year are available with a unique Breitling Tourbillon clock that costs $168,000. An entire Porsche Cayenne Turbo S would cost less.
Without doubt, the Bentayga is one of the most outrageous SUVs ever built, and only those with deep pockets will get the chance to own one. Its considerable capabilities, however, make it much more than just an expensive timepiece.
2018 Bentley Bentayga models
The 2018 Bentley Bentayga is offered in five different trim levels: the base Onyx Edition, Activity Edition, the Signature, the Black Edition and the range-topping Mulliner. Bentley offers quite a few packages, which the automaker calls "specifications," for the Bentayga that add on some useful features. And, as with every car Bentley makes, the company will be happy to customize the Bentayga however much you can imagine and afford.
The Bentayga can be had in three seating configurations. The rear seat comes standard as a traditional three-seat bench with a fold-down center armrest. Four Seat Comfort Specification offers two rear thrones and replaces the center seat with a console that has additional storage and USB ports. The two rear seats get nearly the same amount of power-adjustment options as the front seats, as well as winged headrests, ventilation and massage. Finally, the Seven Seat Specification adds a third row of seating and replaces the main rear bench with a more modest set of split-folding seats.
The only engine available for the Bentayga is a turbocharged 6.0-liter 12-cylinder (600 horsepower, 663 lb-ft of torque). It's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Most of the Bentayga's trim levels are similar in that they're all highly customizable, but they do have some basic differences. The regular Onyx Edition Bentayga gets 21-inch wheels, LED headlights, an air suspension with adjustable ride height and performance settings, split-folding rear seats with heating, three-zone climate control and separate controls for the rear seat, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It should go without saying that leather upholstery and wood veneers also come standard.
In addition to the standard equipment, the Activity Edition gets roof rails, power-operated rear sunshades and a power liftgate. The Signature Bentayga builds on the standard Onyx equipment with the Mulliner Driving Specification package, which offers quilted leather panels on the seats and drilled sport pedals; the City Specification, which adds automatic parking assistance, a top-view camera, traffic sign recognition, collision detection with automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert; and the All Terrain Specification, which brings four off-road driving modes, underbody protection, and auto-dimming door mirrors. You also get Bentley's Dynamic Ride system, which uses electric motors built into the anti-roll bars to improve ride, handling and traction in all situations.
The Bentayga is available with quite a few more extras. Bentley offers everything from extra sun visors and power sunshades to special ashtrays and cigar lighters for the front and rear seats. Or perhaps you'd like a leather bench that folds out of the trunk to provide outdoor event seating. There are also 20-, 21- and 22-inch wheels, mood lighting, privacy glass, a valet key, lambswool rugs and a retractable tow bar.
Buyers looking for more entertainment technology have a choice of two upgraded stereo systems: a 12-speaker system or a 18-speaker Naim system. A rear-seat entertainment package adds two 10.2-inch touchscreen tables that mount to the front seatbacks and allow the user to tap into the SUV's infotainment system and watch digital TV.
The Bentayga Mulliner comes with the majority of these packages and features as standard equipment and gets special 22-inch wheels, roof rails, a chrome radiator grille, and unique interior and exterior colors and veneers. The Touring Specification package is optional and only available on the Signature and the Mulliner. It adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a head-up display, and night-vision system with a display in the gauge cluster.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Bentley Bentayga.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Bentayga models:
- City Safeguard
- Detects potential collisions and applies brakes if necessary to avoid accidents.
- Lane Assist
- Adjusts the steering if the driver loses focus and begins to drift out of the lane.
- Advanced Night Vision
- Projects key information via the head-up display to warn of potential road hazards in the dark.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Bentayga
Related Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons