2021 Bentley Bentayga
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior with a new grille and oval headlights
- New tech interface with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay
- Increased rear legroom
- Part of the first Bentayga generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Incredible luxury and craftsmanship
- Powerful engine and quick acceleration
- Legitimate off-road capability
- Optional seating for up to seven
- Optional equipment is very expensive
- Standard rear bench seat is a bit flat and plain
2021 Bentley Bentayga Review
With its posh interior, superlative road manners and eye-watering price tag, the Bentley Bentayga is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive SUVs on the planet. It's been around since the 2017 model year and now, for 2021, gets its first significant update.
Inside, the Bentayga receives a much-needed substantial overhaul with a new 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. But there's also a new look for the 2021 model. The grille is larger and more upright than before, and new oval-shaped headlights are pushed farther to the outside. Out back, Bentley has relocated the license plate frame below the now full-width hatch, and there are new oval taillights that recall the ones found on the Continental GT. Overall, these changes help introduce Bentley's newest styling traits as well as make it easy to differentiate the refreshed Bentayga from previous-year models.
As exclusive as the Bentayga may be, manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover have their own take on what an opulent SUV should be. Mercedes-Benz offers both the GLS 580 and the legendary AMG G 63. And from Bentley's own backyard, Range Rover offers its top-of-the-line SVAutobiography trim. And not to be outdone, ever, Rolls-Royce builds the opulent Cullinan. All of these SUVs will take a house-sized dent out of your bank account but offer nearly unrivaled comfort and status.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Multimode terrain settings and an air suspension enable commendable off-road performance. With no limited-slip differentials, it's the braking system and the air suspension that get the Bentayga where it needs to go. The on-road tires are also a limiting factor.
How comfortable is it?8.5
No matter the Bentayga's speed, very little road or wind noise is allowed to enter the cabin. But the 22-inch wheel and tire package did somewhat compromise the ride on less-than-perfect surfaces. The somewhat plain-looking and somewhat flat rear bench seat is also a blemish, although it can be optioned with heating and ventilation for the outboard seats or replaced with more luxurious captain's chairs.
How’s the interior?8.5
Drivers can get comfortable immediately, and the multitude of seat adjustments allows for highly detailed fine-tuning for the perfect position. The new infotainment system and center console layout have done wonders for the Bentayga's interior. It's now fully modern but has a hint of traditional luxury. Rear passengers have plenty of legroom and headroom.
How’s the tech?8.5
Apple CarPlay is available via a wireless connection, and Android Auto is also standard. USB ports exist for front and backseat passengers, and the wireless charging pad offers plenty of room for larger phones. Most of the Bentayga's driver aids are very well calibrated with the exception of the hands-free lane keeping assist system. It's a bit clumsy in its operation and can bounce the Bentayga around between lane markers.
How’s the storage?7.5
For small-child duty, the Bentley's wide doors and relatively low ride height mean it's easy to get safety seats and children in and out. A tow rating of 7,716 pounds might sound impressive, but this number has not been confirmed with recognized U.S. testing procedures that demand a tongue weight of at least 10%. As such, we cannot fully trust this number.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Service and customer care are beyond what most car buyers will ever know, but you will pay for that privilege. Every part of the Bentayga is covered under a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty; that goes for the traditional bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain components as well.
Wildcard8.5
Despite your best efforts at restraint, you'll wind up flexing all that power and having moments of warp speed just because you can. You can even chuck the Bentayga around with some abandon. Physics will eventually catch up with you, but not many other motorists will.
Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?
2021 Bentley Bentayga models
Bentley trim levels are usually differentiated by engine choice. At the moment, only the Bentayga V8 is available, but a Bentayga Hybrid and a Bentayga Speed (powered by a 6.0-liter W12 engine) will become available later. A mind-boggling array of interior and exterior color choices are available, as well as a fair number of stand-alone options to tailor the Bentayga to your needs. There are several more traditional (and eye-wateringly expensive) option packages, which Bentley refers to as Specifications. Highlight features include:
Bentayga V8
Comes well equipped with:
- 542-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Full leather interior
- 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic sunroof
- Adaptive LED headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- 12-speaker audio system
- Soft-close doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
Mulliner Driving Specification
- 22-inch black alloy wheels
- Diamond-quilted leather on seats and doors
- Sport pedals
- Unique oil and fuel filler caps
Touring Specification
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Night vision
Blackline Specification
- Black-painted exterior trim (grille, window trim, headlight surrounds, roof rails, side vents)
All Terrain Specification
- Drive mode controller
- Four off-road settings
- Underbody protection
- Luggage management system
Sponsored cars related to the Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga vs. the competition
Bentley Bentayga vs. Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Not to be outdone, Rolls-Royce introduced the opulent, and highly controversial, Cullinan in 2019. With love-it-or-hate-it exterior styling, the Cullinan demands recognition. Inside, Rolls-Royce has spared no expense in creating the ultimate luxury SUV. Build quality is unmatched, with exquisite attention to detail. But all of this lavishness will set you back over $300K to start.
Bentley Bentayga vs. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
A favorite of new money everywhere, the G-Class offers military-grade looks, a wide array of customization options, and genuine off-road capability. We're far less enamored with the terribly awkward driving position, ponderous handling, lack of interior space and Mercedes-Benz's last-generation infotainment system. If you must, the AMG G 63 offers a powerful V8 engine.
Bentley Bentayga vs. Land Rover Range Rover
When equipped in its most luxurious SVAutobiography trim with the extended wheelbase, the Range Rover delivers similar sights, smells (there's so much leather) and sounds as the Bentayga. Unfortunately for the Range Rover, it can't really hold a candle to the way the Bentayga goes down a road, and it feels cumbersome and a little slow by comparison.
Related 2021 Bentley Bentayga info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Sienna 2017
- Used GMC Acadia 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2013
- Used Toyota RAV4 2010
- Used BMW 5 Series 2016
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals