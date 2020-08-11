2021 Bentley Bentayga Review

With its posh interior, superlative road manners and eye-watering price tag, the Bentley Bentayga is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive SUVs on the planet. It's been around since the 2017 model year and now, for 2021, gets its first significant update. Inside, the Bentayga receives a much-needed substantial overhaul with a new 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. But there's also a new look for the 2021 model. The grille is larger and more upright than before, and new oval-shaped headlights are pushed farther to the outside. Out back, Bentley has relocated the license plate frame below the now full-width hatch, and there are new oval taillights that recall the ones found on the Continental GT. Overall, these changes help introduce Bentley's newest styling traits as well as make it easy to differentiate the refreshed Bentayga from previous-year models. As exclusive as the Bentayga may be, manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover have their own take on what an opulent SUV should be. Mercedes-Benz offers both the GLS 580 and the legendary AMG G 63. And from Bentley's own backyard, Range Rover offers its top-of-the-line SVAutobiography trim. And not to be outdone, ever, Rolls-Royce builds the opulent Cullinan. All of these SUVs will take a house-sized dent out of your bank account but offer nearly unrivaled comfort and status.

Our verdict 8.2 / 10

In a world rife with SUVs, it can be difficult to stand out. But the Bentayga manages to make a statement no matter where it goes. Power and build quality are deeply impressive, and customization is nearly unlimited. A new 10.9-inch infotainment system has done wonders for the interior, greatly improving the already excellent Bentayga experience.

How does it drive? 8.5

Part SUV and part Saturn V rocket, the Bentayga makes as much of a statement as its styling. In our testing of a V8 model, the Bentayga blasted from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 3.8 seconds. The burly V8 soundtrack is cool too. Acceleration is effortless, befitting a true luxury vehicle. Braking and handling capability are nearly up to the same level but lack the feel they should have at this price. There's also some grabbiness to the pedal, which can make it difficult to stop smoothly around town.



Multimode terrain settings and an air suspension enable commendable off-road performance. With no limited-slip differentials, it's the braking system and the air suspension that get the Bentayga where it needs to go. The on-road tires are also a limiting factor.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

The Bentayga checks all the boxes in this category. This SUV no doubt sets the standard for the class, from its supremely comfortable front seats to near vault-like silence at high speeds. The seats are supportive, supple and exceedingly comfortable even over long distances.



No matter the Bentayga's speed, very little road or wind noise is allowed to enter the cabin. But the 22-inch wheel and tire package did somewhat compromise the ride on less-than-perfect surfaces. The somewhat plain-looking and somewhat flat rear bench seat is also a blemish, although it can be optioned with heating and ventilation for the outboard seats or replaced with more luxurious captain's chairs.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The Bentayga benefits from being not too high off the ground — it's easy to get in and out of, and forward visibility is excellent. The view over the broad hood gives you a commanding view of the road and your position on it.



Drivers can get comfortable immediately, and the multitude of seat adjustments allows for highly detailed fine-tuning for the perfect position. The new infotainment system and center console layout have done wonders for the Bentayga's interior. It's now fully modern but has a hint of traditional luxury. Rear passengers have plenty of legroom and headroom.

How’s the tech? 8.5

Previously, the Bentayga had a Volkswagen corporate hand-me-down infotainment system that betrayed the luxury and craftsmanship of the rest of the interior. But the new 10.9-inch unit looks crisp and modern and is relatively easy to navigate. The handwriting recognition feature works great, and the voice control system responds well to fairly natural language. High marks also go to the optional Naim audio system. Should you already have the money for a Bentayga, the $8,800 audio upgrade shouldn't be much of a stretch.



Apple CarPlay is available via a wireless connection, and Android Auto is also standard. USB ports exist for front and backseat passengers, and the wireless charging pad offers plenty of room for larger phones. Most of the Bentayga's driver aids are very well calibrated with the exception of the hands-free lane keeping assist system. It's a bit clumsy in its operation and can bounce the Bentayga around between lane markers.

How’s the storage? 7.5

There's adequate cargo space for an SUV of this size. The folding split rear seats allow easy storage for a bicycle should you be inclined. Curiously, Bentley didn't trim the cargo area with any real luxury touches; open the rear liftgate and you're not going to see anything special. Interior storage isn't overly abundant either, but it is practical and keeps items secure.



For small-child duty, the Bentley's wide doors and relatively low ride height mean it's easy to get safety seats and children in and out. A tow rating of 7,716 pounds might sound impressive, but this number has not been confirmed with recognized U.S. testing procedures that demand a tongue weight of at least 10%. As such, we cannot fully trust this number.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates that the Bentayga V8 will get 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Yet in our testing we found that typical driving can net you a mere 10 mpg. Don't trust the trip computer's mpg calculations either; it's wildly optimistic. Bentley is offering the Bentayga Hybrid should you want to ease your conscience ... a little bit.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Customization is the name of the game, and Bentley does it as well as anyone. The quality of the seats, stitching, leather and paint is exceptional, and the Bentayga stands head and shoulders above its rivals here. Knurled finishes on many surfaces lend a watch-like quality to many small parts.



Service and customer care are beyond what most car buyers will ever know, but you will pay for that privilege. Every part of the Bentayga is covered under a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty; that goes for the traditional bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain components as well.

Wildcard 8.5

Exclusivity, status, and the ability to flaunt both of them at any time are what the Bentayga is all about. Even in an era where the SUV is ubiquitous, the Bentayga stands out. There are better-equipped luxury vehicles, and even less expensive ones, but almost nothing competes with the Bentayga.



Despite your best efforts at restraint, you'll wind up flexing all that power and having moments of warp speed just because you can. You can even chuck the Bentayga around with some abandon. Physics will eventually catch up with you, but not many other motorists will.

Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?

Should you have the ability to afford one, we'd recommend the Bentayga V8 as a good starting point. We say starting point because, although there are no real trim levels in the Bentayga lineup, the near endless array of customization options, as well as a few choice option packages, can help you set your Bentayga apart from the rest. We'd opt for the Touring Specification for its advanced driver aids, the Naim for Bentley audio system upgrade, Bentley Dynamic Ride for active body control, and the Four Seat Comfort option, which replaces the three-passenger rear bench seat with two luxurious seats with heating, ventilation and a multitude of adjustments.

2021 Bentley Bentayga models

Bentley trim levels are usually differentiated by engine choice. At the moment, only the Bentayga V8 is available, but a Bentayga Hybrid and a Bentayga Speed (powered by a 6.0-liter W12 engine) will become available later. A mind-boggling array of interior and exterior color choices are available, as well as a fair number of stand-alone options to tailor the Bentayga to your needs. There are several more traditional (and eye-wateringly expensive) option packages, which Bentley refers to as Specifications. Highlight features include: