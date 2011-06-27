The only engine available for the Bentayga is a turbocharged 6.0-liter 12-cylinder, which sends 600 horsepower to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Beyond that, the regular Bentayga gets air suspension with adjustable ride height and performance settings, split-folding heated rear seats, three-zone climate control and separate controls for the rear seat, LED head- and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It should go without saying that leather upholstery and wood veneers also come standard.

The Mulliner Driving Specification also comes standard, which adds quilted leather panels to the seats, drilled sport pedals and a handful of other interior cues. The Bentayga also gets Bentley's trick Bentley Dynamic Ride, which uses electric motors built into the anti-roll bars to improve ride, handling and traction in all situations.

The Bentayga can be had in three seating configurations. The rear seat comes standard as a traditional three-seat bench with a fold-down center armrest. Four Seat Comfort Specification offers two rear thrones and replaces the center seat with a console that has additional storage and USB ports. The two rear seats get nearly the same number of power-adjustment options as the front seats, as well as winged headrests, ventilation and massage. Finally, the Seven Seat Specification adds a third row of seating and replaces the main rear bench with a more modest set of split-folding seats.

Bentley's option packages add some useful equipment. The City Specification adds automatic parking assistance, a top-view camera, traffic sign recognition, collision detection with automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert. Touring Specification adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a head-up display, and night-vision system with a display in the gauge cluster. Drivers looking to spend time off-road will want the All Terrain Specification, which adds four off-road driving modes, underbody protection and a forward camera to help watch for obstacles.

There are quite a few more extras for the Bentayga. Bentley offers everything from extra sun visors and power sunshades, to special ashtrays and cigar lighters for the front and rear seats, to a leather bench that folds out of the trunk to provide outdoor event seating. There's also mood lighting, privacy glass, a valet key, lambswool rugs and a retractable tow bar.

Buyers looking for more entertainment technology have a choice of two upgraded stereo systems: a 12-speaker system or a Naim 21-speaker system. A rear-seat entertainment package adds two 10.2-inch touchscreen tables that mount on the front seatbacks and allow the user to tap into the SUV's infotainment system and watch digital TV.

The Bentayga Mulliner comes with the majority of these packages and features as standard equipment and gets special 22-inch wheels, roof rails, a chrome radiator grille, and unique interior and exterior colors and veneer. The Onyx Edition, on the other hand, comes as a more basic setup, without the Mulliner package or Dynamic Ride system, but with its own set of colors and appearance tweaks. It can also be upgraded with a special Breitling dashboard clock with a mother-of-pearl dial.