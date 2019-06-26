2019 Bentley Bentayga
What’s new
- A new V8 variant joins the Bentayga lineup for 2019
- Part of the first Bentayga generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Incredible luxury and craftsmanship
- Powerful engine and quick acceleration
- Legitimate off-road capability
- Optional seating for up to seven
- Base trim lacks a few key features, especially for the price
- Limited rear-seat and cargo room
Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
Twenty-plus years ago, the Bentley brand was bought by the Volkswagen Group. That same year Rolls-Royce was acquired by BMW. Since then, these iconic carmakers have been positively transformed while maintaining their respective personalities. The 2019 Bentley Bentayga is a prime example of this.
The Bentayga is the first SUV from Bentley and showcases how much refinement, performance and prestige can be packed into a single vehicle. Add in some all-terrain abilities and German engineering and it's difficult to find fault with the Bentayga. Difficult, but not impossible.
Compared to the few competing premium luxury SUVs, the Bentayga has quite a bit less rear passenger space. It also comes up short in regards to technology, with some VW Group components disguised as Bentley bespoke.
If you're a Bentley purist, these missteps are easily forgiven since the brand's vehicles are known as more of a driver's car than a car to be driven in. For that, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the likelier but more expensive choice. If you find yourself in the enviable position of having to decide between them, you'll get no pity from us because you can't lose with either.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Bentley Bentayga Speed as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
2019 Bentley Bentayga models
The 2019 Bentley Bentayga is offered with either a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (542 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque) or a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 (600 hp, 664 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels.
Standard features include 21-inch wheels, automatic adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, power-folding and heated mirrors, a heated windshield, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, soft-close doors, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, an air ride suspension, adaptive dampers, selectable drive modes, hill descent control, and keyless entry and ignition. A hands-free liftgate is standard on the W12 and an option on the V8.
Inside, the Bentayga comes complete with tri-zone automatic climate control, premium leather upholstery, 16-way heated front seats with memory functions, a heated second-row bench, wood veneer trim, a cooled glovebox, a universal garage door opener, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with traffic and Google Earth functions, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker CD/DVD player with satellite radio and 60 GB of media storage. Advanced safety features include a blind-spot monitor and passenger exit warning.
The Bentayga, and indeed all Bentleys, are noteworthy for their numerous customization options. Popular add-ons for the V8 include the City Specification (an automated parking system, the surround-view camera, a traffic sign reader, forward collision warning/mitigation, and rear cross-traffic alert) and the All Terrain Specification (off-road drive modes, underbody skid plates, a surround-view camera system, and a cargo management system). These packages are standard for the V12.
Both the Bentayga V8 and V12 are offered with the Touring Specification (adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, cross-traffic collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, a low-level automated driving system and night vision).
Comfort and seating packages include the Front Seat Specification (22-way ventilated front seats with massage functions, power-adjustable seat-belt height, and comfort headrests with hinged wings), the Four Seat Comfort Specification (the Front Seat Specification plus two 18-way second-row seats with a fixed center console and comfort headrests), and the Seven Seat Specification (reverts back to the second-row bench and adds two power-folding third-row seats).
Bundled options continue with the Bentayga Styling Specification (racy carbon-fiber elements), the Blackline Specification (replaces the chrome exterior trim with dark finishes), the Event Specification (a retractable tailgate bench and overhead lighting), the Sunshine Specification (power rear window shades and twin sun visors), and the Mulliner Driving Specification (diamond-quilted upholstery, a knurled gas and oil filler cap, and embroidered Bentley emblems). The Bentayga V12 includes the Mulliner Driving Specification as standard equipment.
Also available are 20- or 22-inch wheels, retractable running boards, a premium Naim audio system, rear-seat picnic tables, interior ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel (standard on V12), lamb's-wool carpeting, vehicle location monitoring, Breitling clocks, and a rear entertainment system. In addition to the seemingly endless choices of paints and interior materials, wealthy buyers can also specify custom features to their heart's content.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|5.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.5
Drivability9.5
Off-road7.5
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration9.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing7.0
Technology5.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Bentley Bentayga.
Trending topics in reviews
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- interior
- wheels & tires
- infotainment system
- engine
- sound system
- appearance
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
There’s nothing really to say, accept this car is amazing, the one problem though, is the price. But that’s really all there’s to say! So I recommend this car!
VW had a lot to say with the Bentayga, Urus and others within the group. Season, save money on underspend designs. The Bentayga is a stunning Suv. Don't need luxury in the boot, but Bentley do give you some expensive options.The audio is excellent but the MMI could of been upgraded. Install a wide body Mansory kit for about £85000 (Not cheap) but it makes the motor Amazing, try and keep away from keeping the bonnet & radiator couling Carbon look, if painted with the right body colour, it will look Stunning
Not pretty but imposing. Excellent interior with 1990s infotainment .The W12 engine is a rocket while its trasmission while fast and precise, is too "reactive" and switches gears too often at medium speed city traffic Excellent ride and silence, very polished.Does not feel as big as it is behind the wheel. Glitchy warnings scare you with alarming messages such as drive system fault!
Features & Specs
|Mulliner 4dr SUV AWD
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$267,700
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 5000 rpm
|W12 4dr SUV AWD
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$229,100
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 5000 rpm
|V8 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$165,000
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|542 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Bentayga safety features:
- Reverse Traffic Warning
- Warns if a vehicle is approaching while backing into traffic.
- Lane Assist
- Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lane and corrects the steering if the driver doesn't react."
- City Safeguard
- Alerts the driver if an imminent frontal collision is detected and applies the brakes if no action is taken in time.
Bentley Bentayga vs. the competition
Bentley Bentayga vs. Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Bentleys have historically been cars to drive, while Rolls-Royces are meant to be driven in. This tradition continues with the first SUVs in the respective carmakers' lineups and is readily apparent in the back seats. The Rolls' rear accommodations are downright decadent and spacious while the Bentayga's are limiting in terms of legroom. Of course, none of this comes cheap. The price difference between the W12 Bentayga and a base Cullinan is over $95,000.
Bentley Bentayga vs. Land Rover Range Rover
You have to question the world we live in when a top-of-the-line Range Rover is considered a bargain. Compared to the Bentayga, however, it is precisely that. You'd be hard-pressed to find fault with the Range Rover's luxury appointments. But let's face it, it doesn't have the prestige of the Bentley badge. It also doesn't have the extensive customization options, but the Range Rover will get you places that would leave the Bentayga stranded.
Bentley Bentayga vs. BMW X7
The BMW X7 is the newest luxury SUV to hit the market, and it has a ton of potential. The interior is far more technologically advanced than the Bentley's, yet it remains easier to use. The X7 is also more spacious in both the second and third rows of seats, and the turbocharged V8 engine gives it assertive performance. It can't compete with the prestige of the Bentley brand, but it is a smarter use of your considerable fortune.
