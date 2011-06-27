Used 2018 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
My first great quality fast and frankly fun car

Bob, 09/18/2018
2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Expect a really fun car to drive. It will set you back in your seat when you push on the peddle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not much Bang for the Bucks

Dawn L., 08/29/2018
2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Terribly over-priced. Nice electronics, sport-looking. Buggy, expensive to own, Insurance out of sight. Car is maybe worth $35,000 but you’ll be stuck paying at least $50,000 to $60,000. For that, buy a Porsche.

