Used 2005 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

AUDI TT Performance Dr. K , 12/04/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is extraordinary in ever respect. While the curb weight errs on the heavy side, most of the weight reflects safety features rarely found in a sports car. A sound trade off given the acceleration stats of the vehicle. However, the "best" feature is the car's roadability - like driving on a RR track. It is amazing how well this car hold the road. However, you must get winter snow tires or wheels as (with other sportscars) high speed performance tires don't have the necessary grip.

Audi TT roadster mark , 01/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great ride. All wheel drive with regular tires great in rain/snow. New tiptronic is a blast. Hope no design problems with this new system as dealer just had to replace transmission. First to second gear was grinding with only 9000 miles on car. Tiptronic stays in gear past red line and doesn't change, be careful.

Good ... not great. PR Guy , 02/27/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second TT. The first was a dream, the second has been a bit disappointing, with minor problems requiring service. Overall handling has improved, but I've driven other sports cars with better handling. Excellent braking, even in the rain. First gear is a bit sluggish, but you can really kick it in other gears. Interior comfort is excellent for a two-seater and the well-designed top keeps exterior noise to a minimum. Wind levels with the top down are poor at highway speeds, but that's the price you pay for a ragtop. Audi continues to struggle with exterior finish quality. The finish is uneven and scratches and chips easily. Overall, it is a fun drive and a real attention getter.

Love is this... Mansoor , 05/13/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After I got this car as a gift from my parents I was excited. They had to suffer because on weekends instead of going home, I take long trips to unknown places in Texas. I just love how I can trust this car in the middle of nowhere. No one can take it from me. This car is a magic on the empty highways on middle Texas. I am taking this car to Seattle from Austin, TX in two days and looking forward to the fun I will have. Just a delight, you will love how the world looks from the inside of this beauty. Believe me, you will fall in love with this car even if you don't want to.