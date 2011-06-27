Used 2004 Audi TT Consumer Reviews
A Joy Every Time I Get In It
Bought it secondhand, w/ low miles. Blast to drive! At 40K, no problems, but I have a reputable independent mechanic do preventative maintenance & proactively replaced the timing belt, etc. Very sport-oriented: firm ride, short gear throws, purpose-over-comfort cockpit, all fine - I wanted a sports car - but even for this driving enthusiast more than five hours in it is a little much. Top up, poor rear visibility - backing out of a parking space, especially with so many SUVs around, you can't see. Best to park backwards. Also, top-down requires a manually installed tonneau, which you have to keep with you, limiting trunk space. Research the forums - they're why I decided on the manual trans.
Art in Motion
The Audi TT is a work of automotive art. Every piece and detail is well thought out and made of top material. In a world where most auto makers give the look of aluminum and leather. The Audi TT is the real deal. Nothing fake or cheap in this car, high-end all the way. This car is for people thats been around sportscars and have that "Been there, Done that" mentality with Porsche's, Vette's,etc.. Audi WILL impress you. Quality is in the details and the TT's beauty is more than skin deep.
Disapointed with Audi TT
I bought this car 5 years ago in 2008 with only 28K miles and even though its fun to drive the repairs has been ridiculous. The factory warranty expires at 48K/4years. The car was 4yrs and 5 months when I bought it. At 32k the instrument cluster needed replacement at a cost of 1,250. At 40K the water pump needed to be replaced 1,850. At 45k the transmission needed to be replaced 5,200. At 56k the alternator, belt and tensor were replaced 1,650. At 72k the alternator was replaced again for 595. Audi should've replaced the the instrument cluster and the transmission because both failed before 50k but they washed their hands. After this experience I'll stay with BMW,never buy an Audi again.
My Audi is 12 Years Old !
This car drives/looks brand new. I sure get respect when I drive anywhere. The people at Pete Moore Chevrolet in Pensacola have treated me very well. My interior has the baseball optic which looks impressive. Turns on a dime, fast take-off and stop. It can be a little noisy, (road noise) but who cares, especially when the Bose is cranked up. Good car to purchase.
Pick of the litter of the MK1 TT's
This is my third TT of the MK1 series and is the best of the three in my opinion. The VR6 is a better engine than the 1.8 turbo. I have no timing belt woes to worry about, for example, because the cams are chain-driven.
