Used 2013 Audi TT RS Consumer Reviews

1 in a 1000

williamf3, 04/12/2013
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I pulled the trigger a few weeks ago and purchased a new blue 2013 TTRS (only 1000 built in 2012/13). Having owned a G35 and BMW 335i, the TTRS is by far the best "sports" car of the three. They are not even close to the same class. Every performance characteristic is better with the TTRS. A closer comparison would be a 911, but there is a bit more luxury feel to the TTRS. The 911 handles a bit better, but you give up ride comfort. Don't get me wrong though, the handling is world class. Corvettes come even close to the handling. For all you guys who think you cannot fit a car seat in the back, you are wrong! My 7 year old and 3 year old ride in the back when I take them to school.

Worked fine until I took it in for its 5000 mile servcing.

pmetzger, 11/29/2013
3 of 10 people found this review helpful

Power, road handling and comfort all 5 stars ! For dependability, 1 star. Dealer Visit 1 - 5000 mile servicing. Received it back with an issue that wasn't there before. A lack of acceleration in the lower RPM range. Dealer Visit 2 - Shop foreman read from the on-board computer so that the information may be sent off to a specialists. Now the auto has a new issue. "DO NO EXCEED 4k RPM" while traveling 10-25 mph while releasing the clutch with no accelerator ~2k RPM. Dealer Visit 3 - High Pressure fuel pump was replaced, the car is ready for pick up. The same "DO NOT EXCEED 4K RPM" occurred twice that same day. Dealer visit 4 - Handed over video of the issue + my car

Great Manual Crazy Fast Car

chris pierce, 05/01/2016
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

