Used 2013 Audi TT RS Consumer Reviews
1 in a 1000
I pulled the trigger a few weeks ago and purchased a new blue 2013 TTRS (only 1000 built in 2012/13). Having owned a G35 and BMW 335i, the TTRS is by far the best "sports" car of the three. They are not even close to the same class. Every performance characteristic is better with the TTRS. A closer comparison would be a 911, but there is a bit more luxury feel to the TTRS. The 911 handles a bit better, but you give up ride comfort. Don't get me wrong though, the handling is world class. Corvettes come even close to the handling. For all you guys who think you cannot fit a car seat in the back, you are wrong! My 7 year old and 3 year old ride in the back when I take them to school.
Worked fine until I took it in for its 5000 mile servcing.
Power, road handling and comfort all 5 stars ! For dependability, 1 star. Dealer Visit 1 - 5000 mile servicing. Received it back with an issue that wasn't there before. A lack of acceleration in the lower RPM range. Dealer Visit 2 - Shop foreman read from the on-board computer so that the information may be sent off to a specialists. Now the auto has a new issue. "DO NO EXCEED 4k RPM" while traveling 10-25 mph while releasing the clutch with no accelerator ~2k RPM. Dealer Visit 3 - High Pressure fuel pump was replaced, the car is ready for pick up. The same "DO NOT EXCEED 4K RPM" occurred twice that same day. Dealer visit 4 - Handed over video of the issue + my car
Great Manual Crazy Fast Car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TT RS
Related Used 2013 Audi TT RS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4