Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,661$38,666$39,906
Clean$37,227$38,212$39,424
Average$36,359$37,305$38,461
Rough$35,490$36,397$37,499
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,547$28,828$31,629
Clean$26,241$28,490$31,247
Average$25,629$27,813$30,484
Rough$25,017$27,136$29,721
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,782$31,972$33,437
Clean$30,427$31,597$33,034
Average$29,718$30,846$32,227
Rough$29,008$30,096$31,420
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,895$32,035$33,440
Clean$30,539$31,659$33,037
Average$29,826$30,907$32,230
Rough$29,114$30,155$31,423
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,958$38,883$40,026
Clean$37,520$38,426$39,543
Average$36,645$37,514$38,577
Rough$35,769$36,601$37,612
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,862$29,829$31,022
Clean$28,529$29,479$30,648
Average$27,863$28,779$29,899
Rough$27,198$28,078$29,151
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,540$39,510$40,708
Clean$38,096$39,046$40,217
Average$37,207$38,119$39,235
Rough$36,319$37,191$38,252
