Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,661
|$38,666
|$39,906
|Clean
|$37,227
|$38,212
|$39,424
|Average
|$36,359
|$37,305
|$38,461
|Rough
|$35,490
|$36,397
|$37,499
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,547
|$28,828
|$31,629
|Clean
|$26,241
|$28,490
|$31,247
|Average
|$25,629
|$27,813
|$30,484
|Rough
|$25,017
|$27,136
|$29,721
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,782
|$31,972
|$33,437
|Clean
|$30,427
|$31,597
|$33,034
|Average
|$29,718
|$30,846
|$32,227
|Rough
|$29,008
|$30,096
|$31,420
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,895
|$32,035
|$33,440
|Clean
|$30,539
|$31,659
|$33,037
|Average
|$29,826
|$30,907
|$32,230
|Rough
|$29,114
|$30,155
|$31,423
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,958
|$38,883
|$40,026
|Clean
|$37,520
|$38,426
|$39,543
|Average
|$36,645
|$37,514
|$38,577
|Rough
|$35,769
|$36,601
|$37,612
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,862
|$29,829
|$31,022
|Clean
|$28,529
|$29,479
|$30,648
|Average
|$27,863
|$28,779
|$29,899
|Rough
|$27,198
|$28,078
|$29,151
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru WRX STI Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,540
|$39,510
|$40,708
|Clean
|$38,096
|$39,046
|$40,217
|Average
|$37,207
|$38,119
|$39,235
|Rough
|$36,319
|$37,191
|$38,252