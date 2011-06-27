  1. Home
2022 Audi Q8 Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,300
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/517.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,157 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,150
Towing Package +$750
Black Optic Package +$750
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$180
Audi Beam-Rings +$475
USB Cables +$110
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$340
Interior Protection Package +$215
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Audi Black Rings and Badges +$350
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Paint Protection +$185
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,960 lbs.
Gross weight6,471 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height67.2 in.
Length196.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,157 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.5 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vicuna Beige Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Dragon Orange Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Samurai Gray Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pando Gray, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Saiga Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
