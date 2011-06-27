  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q7
  4. Used 2011 Audi Q7
  5. Used 2011 Audi Q7 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Q7
5(56%)4(11%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.6
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Q7s for sale
List Price Range
$15,495 - $16,995
Used Q7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent Family Car

chchoi, 02/16/2011
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

This Q7 replaces my 2008 A4. Q7 is huge. A lot of room. I love the 3.0 Supercharge engine with 8 speed auto. Pickup is very smooth. Mileage is OK. It does better than my 2005 X5 3.0i. It feels very heavy and during braking, I need to step heavier to stop it. I took it to the snow and it was fun driving at 70mph and passing other cars with chain. It is a excellent family car.

Report Abuse

Unreliable electronics, worst customer support

manosp, 12/22/2018
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased a new Audi Q7 S-Line in 2011. Multiple repairs and recalls during and after warranty period. Electrical is particularly problematic. Changed first sensor door handle in 2014, under warranty. Now, with just over 70,000, all FOUR handles failed, had to replace new battery AND all four handles, total cost over $2,500. Clearly a manufacturer defect and if you search you'll find multiple complaints about the problem, so I called Audi Customer Service. The car was always dealer-maintained and repaired, with all records, but they've been "researching my inquiry" for over a month now with no decision. NOT what I would have expected of a "premium" car brand

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Garbage in Garbage out

EC, 08/03/2017
3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
18 of 31 people found this review helpful

So I am no longer a member of the Audi family. I owned my 2011 Audi Q7 for 6 years and for the most part it was alright. My biggest complaint is the maintenance. Every single service I had done was done at a Certified Audi Dealer, yet after 3 years the thermostat went out, exactly right after the warranty had expired. To make up for this, Audi did not pay for the repair, they did offer to cover my service through 75,000 miles. Fast forward 2 1/2 years and my 6 weeks after my 85,000 mile service my coolant light comes on and I take it back to Phil Long Audi here in Colorado Springs. To my surprise the thermostat again needs to be replaced because it is leaking, as well as an additional 2K in suggested repairs. So 6 weeks after a service and an "Audi World Class" Inspection at certified dealer, the car basically fell apart. I contacted Audi of America and they offered me a 25% discount on the Thermostat repair only as a good will gesture, what a crock. They do not stand behind there product as long as there is a buck to be made and I refuse to do business like that no mater how "nice" there cars are.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great SUV

Q7Owner, 11/04/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had the car for only 2 weeks, but so far it's been great. For such a heavy SUV it feels light under acceleration, but leans a little in corners due to the weight. The 3.0T feels more responsive than the TDI. The torque in the gas engine isn't quite as good, but still feels like plenty. The gas engine feels more alive and is funner to drive. It is very nice inside and out. However, some things like plastic interior door handles, cheap feeling engine start/stop button, make it seem slightly less expensive than a BMW, Lexus, or Mercedes. It still feels solid overall though. Noticed a couple very small paint blemishes I have not had on other cars I've owned. Overall happy with the car!

Report Abuse

blew the motor at 128k

usmcbw, 08/28/2019
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

headline says it all. $15k to replace. No thank you. Audi adds to my list of vehicles never to buy. Was also known to drink oil and it is a common issue with the q7.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Q7s for sale

Related Used 2011 Audi Q7 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles