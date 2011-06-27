Used 2011 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Excellent Family Car chchoi , 02/16/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This Q7 replaces my 2008 A4. Q7 is huge. A lot of room. I love the 3.0 Supercharge engine with 8 speed auto. Pickup is very smooth. Mileage is OK. It does better than my 2005 X5 3.0i. It feels very heavy and during braking, I need to step heavier to stop it. I took it to the snow and it was fun driving at 70mph and passing other cars with chain. It is a excellent family car. Report Abuse

Unreliable electronics, worst customer support manosp , 12/22/2018 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased a new Audi Q7 S-Line in 2011. Multiple repairs and recalls during and after warranty period. Electrical is particularly problematic. Changed first sensor door handle in 2014, under warranty. Now, with just over 70,000, all FOUR handles failed, had to replace new battery AND all four handles, total cost over $2,500. Clearly a manufacturer defect and if you search you'll find multiple complaints about the problem, so I called Audi Customer Service. The car was always dealer-maintained and repaired, with all records, but they've been "researching my inquiry" for over a month now with no decision. NOT what I would have expected of a "premium" car brand Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Garbage in Garbage out EC , 08/03/2017 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 18 of 31 people found this review helpful So I am no longer a member of the Audi family. I owned my 2011 Audi Q7 for 6 years and for the most part it was alright. My biggest complaint is the maintenance. Every single service I had done was done at a Certified Audi Dealer, yet after 3 years the thermostat went out, exactly right after the warranty had expired. To make up for this, Audi did not pay for the repair, they did offer to cover my service through 75,000 miles. Fast forward 2 1/2 years and my 6 weeks after my 85,000 mile service my coolant light comes on and I take it back to Phil Long Audi here in Colorado Springs. To my surprise the thermostat again needs to be replaced because it is leaking, as well as an additional 2K in suggested repairs. So 6 weeks after a service and an "Audi World Class" Inspection at certified dealer, the car basically fell apart. I contacted Audi of America and they offered me a 25% discount on the Thermostat repair only as a good will gesture, what a crock. They do not stand behind there product as long as there is a buck to be made and I refuse to do business like that no mater how "nice" there cars are. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV Q7Owner , 11/04/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had the car for only 2 weeks, but so far it's been great. For such a heavy SUV it feels light under acceleration, but leans a little in corners due to the weight. The 3.0T feels more responsive than the TDI. The torque in the gas engine isn't quite as good, but still feels like plenty. The gas engine feels more alive and is funner to drive. It is very nice inside and out. However, some things like plastic interior door handles, cheap feeling engine start/stop button, make it seem slightly less expensive than a BMW, Lexus, or Mercedes. It still feels solid overall though. Noticed a couple very small paint blemishes I have not had on other cars I've owned. Overall happy with the car! Report Abuse