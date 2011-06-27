Used 2011 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews
Excellent Family Car
This Q7 replaces my 2008 A4. Q7 is huge. A lot of room. I love the 3.0 Supercharge engine with 8 speed auto. Pickup is very smooth. Mileage is OK. It does better than my 2005 X5 3.0i. It feels very heavy and during braking, I need to step heavier to stop it. I took it to the snow and it was fun driving at 70mph and passing other cars with chain. It is a excellent family car.
Unreliable electronics, worst customer support
I purchased a new Audi Q7 S-Line in 2011. Multiple repairs and recalls during and after warranty period. Electrical is particularly problematic. Changed first sensor door handle in 2014, under warranty. Now, with just over 70,000, all FOUR handles failed, had to replace new battery AND all four handles, total cost over $2,500. Clearly a manufacturer defect and if you search you'll find multiple complaints about the problem, so I called Audi Customer Service. The car was always dealer-maintained and repaired, with all records, but they've been "researching my inquiry" for over a month now with no decision. NOT what I would have expected of a "premium" car brand
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Garbage in Garbage out
So I am no longer a member of the Audi family. I owned my 2011 Audi Q7 for 6 years and for the most part it was alright. My biggest complaint is the maintenance. Every single service I had done was done at a Certified Audi Dealer, yet after 3 years the thermostat went out, exactly right after the warranty had expired. To make up for this, Audi did not pay for the repair, they did offer to cover my service through 75,000 miles. Fast forward 2 1/2 years and my 6 weeks after my 85,000 mile service my coolant light comes on and I take it back to Phil Long Audi here in Colorado Springs. To my surprise the thermostat again needs to be replaced because it is leaking, as well as an additional 2K in suggested repairs. So 6 weeks after a service and an "Audi World Class" Inspection at certified dealer, the car basically fell apart. I contacted Audi of America and they offered me a 25% discount on the Thermostat repair only as a good will gesture, what a crock. They do not stand behind there product as long as there is a buck to be made and I refuse to do business like that no mater how "nice" there cars are.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great SUV
I have had the car for only 2 weeks, but so far it's been great. For such a heavy SUV it feels light under acceleration, but leans a little in corners due to the weight. The 3.0T feels more responsive than the TDI. The torque in the gas engine isn't quite as good, but still feels like plenty. The gas engine feels more alive and is funner to drive. It is very nice inside and out. However, some things like plastic interior door handles, cheap feeling engine start/stop button, make it seem slightly less expensive than a BMW, Lexus, or Mercedes. It still feels solid overall though. Noticed a couple very small paint blemishes I have not had on other cars I've owned. Overall happy with the car!
blew the motor at 128k
headline says it all. $15k to replace. No thank you. Audi adds to my list of vehicles never to buy. Was also known to drink oil and it is a common issue with the q7.
Sponsored cars related to the Q7
Related Used 2011 Audi Q7 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner