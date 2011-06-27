Used 2010 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Excellent Crossover Picky , 07/30/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I don't usually feel compelled to review a vehicle but with the 2010 Audi Q7 I could not help myself. I traded in an 07 MBSL550 and a '08 Lexus RX400h and the new Q7 is like both of those cars in one. The diesel is quiet and the power is amazing. Mileage so far is 23 combined, 21 city, 29 on highway cruising from Vegas to LA at 82mph.The biggest seller for me on the Q7 is the ride quality it is smooth like a Lexus but corners flat like a sedan. NO body roll and motion sickness. I drove the new MDX, MBML and X5 35 the Audi beat them all on total all around comfort and blended performance. The X5 was to hard to steer in parking, MB was pricey with no real advantage over the Audi. Report Abuse

Roomy, sporty and not a minivan r8rcr8z , 09/17/2009 8 of 10 people found this review helpful We just purchased the 2010 Audi TDI S- Line with the Prestige Pkg. It was one of the first to land here in the US. For reference, we traded in our 2006 Mercedes ML 500 - which we loved, but had many problems. First of all, the Diesel is absolutely great. It has the pickup of a V8 with the fuel economy of a V4. With 14 miles on the car, I drove it from Houston to Dallas. I averaged 28.9 MPG. The gauge barely moved off off 'F'. It is very roomy, drives extremely smooth, is very quiet and has conveniences that not only make it safer (i.e., side assist), but more enjoyable to drive. Also, the 3rd gen MMI is very easy to use and practical.

Absolutely Trust Audi Q7 TDI for Long Road Trips Sam Seetin, LTC (Ret) SF, USA , 10/20/2015 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Best SUV, truck or car I've ever owned out of the many. Added running stainless steel boards and wind deflectors. Always serviced on time. At age 74 comfortably drove accompanied with wife to Salem, Oregon and back from Atlanta, Georgia averaging 26.2 MPG over 8,000 miles...awesome torquewithout a maintenance mishap. Only challenge was finding correct diesel nozzle size for fill at truck stops. Not a biggie. Currently have 103,000 miles on odometer. Received loyalty card because of EPA over played hyperbole regarding clean diesel dispute. Expect new administration to put shorter leash on EPA gone wild. Used card for service. Thank you Audi. Overall my trust remains strong. Currently waiting for Audi emission settlement for 3.0 TDI. Really don't want to sell it back. Q7 remains bullet proof reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Favorite Audi yet muski , 11/10/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned 2 A4s, an A6 4.2l, an allroad, and an A5. All good/great cars, but the Q7 TDI trumps them all. Who would have guessed a car this big could be so nimble and so much fun to drive? We bought it for the fuel economy and third row seating, but we love it for the way it handles. We got the S-Line package -- think it makes the exterior that much cooler. The Q7 also has a great interior, a great navigation system (you can enter the destination using voice recognition!). And to think we were even considering a minivan...