Used 2010 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews
Excellent Crossover
I don't usually feel compelled to review a vehicle but with the 2010 Audi Q7 I could not help myself. I traded in an 07 MBSL550 and a '08 Lexus RX400h and the new Q7 is like both of those cars in one. The diesel is quiet and the power is amazing. Mileage so far is 23 combined, 21 city, 29 on highway cruising from Vegas to LA at 82mph.The biggest seller for me on the Q7 is the ride quality it is smooth like a Lexus but corners flat like a sedan. NO body roll and motion sickness. I drove the new MDX, MBML and X5 35 the Audi beat them all on total all around comfort and blended performance. The X5 was to hard to steer in parking, MB was pricey with no real advantage over the Audi.
Roomy, sporty and not a minivan
We just purchased the 2010 Audi TDI S- Line with the Prestige Pkg. It was one of the first to land here in the US. For reference, we traded in our 2006 Mercedes ML 500 - which we loved, but had many problems. First of all, the Diesel is absolutely great. It has the pickup of a V8 with the fuel economy of a V4. With 14 miles on the car, I drove it from Houston to Dallas. I averaged 28.9 MPG. The gauge barely moved off off 'F'. It is very roomy, drives extremely smooth, is very quiet and has conveniences that not only make it safer (i.e., side assist), but more enjoyable to drive. Also, the 3rd gen MMI is very easy to use and practical.
Absolutely Trust Audi Q7 TDI for Long Road Trips
Best SUV, truck or car I've ever owned out of the many. Added running stainless steel boards and wind deflectors. Always serviced on time. At age 74 comfortably drove accompanied with wife to Salem, Oregon and back from Atlanta, Georgia averaging 26.2 MPG over 8,000 miles...awesome torquewithout a maintenance mishap. Only challenge was finding correct diesel nozzle size for fill at truck stops. Not a biggie. Currently have 103,000 miles on odometer. Received loyalty card because of EPA over played hyperbole regarding clean diesel dispute. Expect new administration to put shorter leash on EPA gone wild. Used card for service. Thank you Audi. Overall my trust remains strong. Currently waiting for Audi emission settlement for 3.0 TDI. Really don't want to sell it back. Q7 remains bullet proof reliable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Favorite Audi yet
I've owned 2 A4s, an A6 4.2l, an allroad, and an A5. All good/great cars, but the Q7 TDI trumps them all. Who would have guessed a car this big could be so nimble and so much fun to drive? We bought it for the fuel economy and third row seating, but we love it for the way it handles. We got the S-Line package -- think it makes the exterior that much cooler. The Q7 also has a great interior, a great navigation system (you can enter the destination using voice recognition!). And to think we were even considering a minivan...
Love my Q7 TDI!
I have had my TDI for about a month and I LOVE it! I consistently get about 25 mpg on my commute, a mixture of stop and go highway and side roads. It has great power and I love the panoramic sunroof with electric shade. I had a chance to use my air conditioned seats the other day and let me tell you, what a great feature! All in all, I am very happy with my purchase.
Sponsored cars related to the Q7
Related Used 2010 Audi Q7 Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner