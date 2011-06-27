Used 2003 Audi allroad quattro Wagon Consumer Reviews
99 Problems but a Hörch aint one
I killed my Audi today. After almost four years of Allroad ownership I should be qualified to write a thoughtful and informative review of my experience. Alas, Ive spent more time in and out of cheap rented harlots; Nissan Sentras, Chrysler PTs, Toyota Camrys, KIA Optimas and Chevy Cobalts, while my Audi slept in greasy mechanics shops with her claws on my credit card. If you like money in your pocket, dont buy this Audi. If you like to drive your own car, dont buy this Audi. If you, like me, are a masochist, hell-bent on suffering and burning money, check out the Audi Allroad. My Audi was four years of abject languish, watching something I love destroy itself and my finances.
Be Careful of Automatic Transmission
The ZF Automatic Transmission is known to have MAJOR problems in this car. Audi apparently was aware that the 2001-2004 Allroads had bad transmissions but never did a recall The first thing to go is Reverse Gear. It slips when going uphill backwards. Reverse might be okay on level ground but not on inclines/hills. It's a very costly $4,000+ repair and you can't replace it with a used transmission because that one will also probably go bad. It must be rebuilt. Audi changed the transmission in 2004 or 2005 because they were that bad.
It was the best of cars..it was the worst of cars
Purchased 2003 Allroad in September '05; parted ways in November '11. I chose the car for practicality and a need to be able to get around in winter..no matter what. It was perfect for that and was super comfortable on long trips. The downside: it went through tires and brakes like crazy. I am embarassed to admit how much I spent in repairs: the front suspension bladers, turbos, heater over and over, etc. Even my mechanic told me I could not afford to keep it. I will miss the winter reliability, but not the drain on my bank account.
I love it, warts and all
This car is now 7 years old, approaching 100K miles, and still looks and drives like new! I like this car so much I'm willing to tolerate its high maintenance; I recently needed a new clutch and brakes; tires last for one year; the 105K maintenance is due soon ($$$). I have owned a BMW X5 and a Subaru Outback with similar functional images, but there's really no comparison to this Audi. It's a silly car in a way: the manual trans's first gear is so tall that this car is a clutch-burner off-road and on boat ramps. I use this car to pull a boat trailer, haul bikes, kayaks, camping and skiing equipment, and drive fast, especially in the snow. My adult kids like to borrow it when they're in town
Do not buy an Allroad
These cars are great for a while... like a short while. Like another poster said, each shop visit is going to cost 4 digits and they are going to happen a few times a year... not to mention 800 dollars tires. They are hungry Brake eaters as well... there is another $800 routine maintnance bill. They are money pits, but I did love it when it was behaving.
Sponsored cars related to the allroad quattro
Related Used 2003 Audi allroad quattro Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner