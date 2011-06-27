I killed my Audi today. After almost four years of Allroad ownership I should be qualified to write a thoughtful and informative review of my experience. Alas, Ive spent more time in and out of cheap rented harlots; Nissan Sentras, Chrysler PTs, Toyota Camrys, KIA Optimas and Chevy Cobalts, while my Audi slept in greasy mechanics shops with her claws on my credit card. If you like money in your pocket, dont buy this Audi. If you like to drive your own car, dont buy this Audi. If you, like me, are a masochist, hell-bent on suffering and burning money, check out the Audi Allroad. My Audi was four years of abject languish, watching something I love destroy itself and my finances.

