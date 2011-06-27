2003 Audi allroad quattro Review
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior, powerful twin-turbo V6, flexibility of adjustable-height suspension, competent off-road performance.
- High base price, turbo lag, suspension can be harsh over bumps, lousy fuel economy in city driving.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,454 - $3,263
Edmunds' Expert Review
For luxury car buyers who seek added utility but don't want to take on the added bulk of a full-blown SUV, Audi's allroad is worth a test drive.
2003 Highlights
Audi's rugged allroad quattro receives no changes, but the options list has been simplified. Rather than offering various "convenience," "preferred" and "warm weather" packages, a lengthy list of desirable features, including leather, xenons, sunroof and auto-dimming mirrors have been bundled into a handful of premium packages. A cold weather package includes front and rear seat heaters with a ski sack. The Parktronic parking assist system is now a stand-alone extra, and the rear-facing third-row seat has been deleted from the options list. Finally, for those who find the allroad's twin turbo V6 wanting, Audi is expected to introduce its 4.2-liter V8 sometime in the 2003 calendar year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi allroad quattro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
penwolf,06/18/2011
I killed my Audi today. After almost four years of Allroad ownership I should be qualified to write a thoughtful and informative review of my experience. Alas, Ive spent more time in and out of cheap rented harlots; Nissan Sentras, Chrysler PTs, Toyota Camrys, KIA Optimas and Chevy Cobalts, while my Audi slept in greasy mechanics shops with her claws on my credit card. If you like money in your pocket, dont buy this Audi. If you like to drive your own car, dont buy this Audi. If you, like me, are a masochist, hell-bent on suffering and burning money, check out the Audi Allroad. My Audi was four years of abject languish, watching something I love destroy itself and my finances.
connveteran,10/15/2013
The ZF Automatic Transmission is known to have MAJOR problems in this car. Audi apparently was aware that the 2001-2004 Allroads had bad transmissions but never did a recall The first thing to go is Reverse Gear. It slips when going uphill backwards. Reverse might be okay on level ground but not on inclines/hills. It's a very costly $4,000+ repair and you can't replace it with a used transmission because that one will also probably go bad. It must be rebuilt. Audi changed the transmission in 2004 or 2005 because they were that bad.
good_apple,11/06/2011
Purchased 2003 Allroad in September '05; parted ways in November '11. I chose the car for practicality and a need to be able to get around in winter..no matter what. It was perfect for that and was super comfortable on long trips. The downside: it went through tires and brakes like crazy. I am embarassed to admit how much I spent in repairs: the front suspension bladers, turbos, heater over and over, etc. Even my mechanic told me I could not afford to keep it. I will miss the winter reliability, but not the drain on my bank account.
Sportsman,12/07/2009
This car is now 7 years old, approaching 100K miles, and still looks and drives like new! I like this car so much I'm willing to tolerate its high maintenance; I recently needed a new clutch and brakes; tires last for one year; the 105K maintenance is due soon ($$$). I have owned a BMW X5 and a Subaru Outback with similar functional images, but there's really no comparison to this Audi. It's a silly car in a way: the manual trans's first gear is so tall that this car is a clutch-burner off-road and on boat ramps. I use this car to pull a boat trailer, haul bikes, kayaks, camping and skiing equipment, and drive fast, especially in the snow. My adult kids like to borrow it when they're in town
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Audi allroad quattro features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
