Used 2003 Audi allroad quattro for Sale Near Me

Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at affordable 2003 Audi Allroad! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 2.7L, AWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Audi allroad quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1YD64B73N041426

Stock: c074815

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-25-2020