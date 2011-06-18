Used 2003 Audi allroad quattro for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 91,177 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 83,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995
- 79,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Consumer Reviews for the Audi allroad quattro
Overall Consumer Rating4.654 Reviews
Report abuse
penwolf,06/18/2011
I killed my Audi today. After almost four years of Allroad ownership I should be qualified to write a thoughtful and informative review of my experience. Alas, Ive spent more time in and out of cheap rented harlots; Nissan Sentras, Chrysler PTs, Toyota Camrys, KIA Optimas and Chevy Cobalts, while my Audi slept in greasy mechanics shops with her claws on my credit card. If you like money in your pocket, dont buy this Audi. If you like to drive your own car, dont buy this Audi. If you, like me, are a masochist, hell-bent on suffering and burning money, check out the Audi Allroad. My Audi was four years of abject languish, watching something I love destroy itself and my finances.
