- Pros
- Cons
-
- Elegant interior, powerful engines, flexibility of adjustable-height suspension, competent off-road performance.
Consistent mileage over 24 on the road at 70 MPH+. Mix of 92 octane and 87 octane seems to work great. No noticeable turbo lag in sportmode. Tremendous handling in all conditions, great comfort for 6 footers. So far have only 4000 miles on it. No problems to date and all maintenance included for 4 years or 50000 miles.
This car is still as good as the reviews from 2004-5 paint it. Luxurious, well equipped, safe, phenomenally practical in all weathers and great for those of us who ski, canoe, back pack, etc. I carry plant material in the back, and dimensional lumber on the roof rack. I actually use the adjustable height suspension in snowy conditions, beach driving, and unpaved back roads. It works and adjusts on the fly. But the best part is the engine: great torque, great sound, and it gives the allroad very good acceleration and passing performance. I had looked at 2.7l allroads in the early 2000s, and was put off by their lack of punch. Bought Saab 9-5 Aeros instead. Have owned Audis, BMWs, old Porsches before. Car before this was hotrod Outback. In terms of overall performance, this is the best. There are some drawbacks. I bought this car 18 months ago, with 60,000 miles on it. It now has nearly 80,000. It is expensive to maintain. I have had to replace large parts of the air suspension system and odd mechanical gremlins are present. Navigation system and cabin electronics are historical artifacts. Previous owners had broken or mislaid interior and exterior trim parts. Nevertheless, this car may become a hobby as well as a mode of transportation. I already have more money in it than I could get out of it, but what could I replace it with? OCTOBER 2016 UPDATE: I stand by my previous conclusion, car is great for long days of high speed driving, etc., etc. I must note, however that at 86,000 miles the engine self-destructed for no reason that Audi or my independent mechanic could figure out. There seem to be no rebuilt ones available, and so my Audi dealer found a used 4.2 L engine and installed it in the car. This took over a month. Audi dealer was very cooperative with loaner. New used engine just as good as the original one, it seems. Drove it from Portland to and from Bay area recently with no trouble.
Well designed auto. Very comfortable. We enjoy driving. Some difficulty steering, I assume because of the all wheel drive. My wife loves it. Plenty of room compared to other vechicles in it category. I'd recommend at least a look.
Sleekly designed wagon with break neck acceleration (biTurbo). Will reach 80 mph on the highway in a flash (watch out for speed traps)! AWD keeps this beast glued to the road - especially in the rain. Every imaginable (and distractable) creature comfort exists in the cockpit. Seats are "La-Z-boy" comfortable. Red lit interior buttons at night send the coolness factor through the roof! Factory installed Bose 6 speaker sound system rocks my entire block!
|AWD 4dr Wagon
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AWD 4dr Wagon
4.2L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 6200 rpm
|AWD 4dr Wagon
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Is the Audi allroad quattro a good car?
Is the Audi allroad quattro reliable?
Is the 2005 Audi allroad quattro a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Audi allroad quattro?
The least-expensive 2005 Audi allroad quattro is the 2005 Audi allroad quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,250.
Other versions include:
- AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $40,250
- AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $47,250
- AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $40,250
What are the different models of Audi allroad quattro?
The Used 2005 Audi allroad quattro is offered in the following submodels: allroad quattro Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A), and AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Audi allroad quattro and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 allroad quattro 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 allroad quattro.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Audi allroad quattro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 allroad quattro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Audi allroad quattro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Audi allroad quattro.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
