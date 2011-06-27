  1. Home
Used 2014 Audi A7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 A7
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Classic Design with Utility and Performance!

Paul P., 03/28/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is faster than my 2008 Boxster S, and can get 34 mpg on a highway when driven at moderate speeds. It's gorgeous from any angle and as a hatchback, can hold a ton with rear seats down. Buy it with low mileage (5K) and you have the best of all worlds! Can't say enough about it's power (Supercharged 6 cyl), stability (Quattro) and sleek lines. Strangers compliment it's looks, with Daytona Gray Metallic and 20" wheels. Updated Review: This car continues to be copied and it’s coupe/sedan design is descended to become a true Classic! Instead of getting a new car I plan on changing the wheels to freshen the feel!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
