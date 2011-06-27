2019 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

This is an absolutely unbelievable vehicle. It is the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and comfort. The technology far exceeded my expectations. I've owned the car for two weeks and am still discovering new features and settings. I opted for the loaded Prestige with 21" wheels and Perrelli summer tires. without a dought, the rims complete this already prefect car. I considered buying the A7, but couldn't find the interior/exterior combo I was looking for, and in the end it came down to a body style choice, with the A7 adding about $10k more. The A7 has far more trunk space, but with the fastback, you give up significant headroom in the rear seats. Otherwise, the cars were nearly idenical.

Just got the 2019 A6 prestige, the tech in this car surpasses all other german cars finally! The heads-up display shows current speed, a speed limit sign, and even navigation information with intersection diagrams! The virtual cockpit with 12" TFT instrument cluster BLOWS AWAY all other manufacturers period, the nicest looking dash available today! Lots of cool high tech safety features like cross traffic alert forward and reverse, it will even automatically steer around a road obstacle if the driver doesn't react! All the touch screens (3 of them) make all other interiors look old-fashioned. The self-driving automatic cruise control will automatically slow the car down if it sees a new speed limit sign, pretty cool the first time it did it-

JB , 03/23/2019 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

Drove this car for 180 miles while my A4 was being serviced. Pros: Outstanding power, great grip, smooth engine, very quiet inside, great sound system. Cons: Even in comfort setting it’s a Princess and the Pee situation with the 20 inch tires - you can feel every pebble on the road. Yet while this might suggest the car is set up for folks with sporting ambitions, the steering doesn’t provide any feedback and is totally numb. Seems the car can’t decide whether to coddle or race. Also for there is constantly the question who is actually driving the car - the driver or some computer that constantly advises on speed limits, makes course corrections and what not. It’s an eerie feeling, and you never know who is in charge. I personally also don’t like the dual screen interface at all. It’s very non intuitive to use. The windows were fogged up one morning, but I couldn’t figure out how to defog them. Even simple tasks require multiple steps through the touch screens. The touch screens are difficult and dangerous to use while driving and can blind you when you drive with an open sun roof and the sun comes from a certain angle. I very much prefer to way more intuitive set up in the base A4... Overall: The car is a technical tour de force. This might delight techies, but sometimes less is more and you never know whether the car’s computer or you are driving the car. If you are in the market for a $78k car, LOVE playing video games and are into virtual reality, this may be your machine. Personally, I find the Mercedes E450 more appealing at this price point. The E450 is more comfortable but still handles remarkably well, and it much more closely resembles a regular car.