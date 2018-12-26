2019 Audi A6 Sedan
What’s new
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- New infotainment system
- New V6 mild hybrid powertrain
- Part of the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong overall performance
- Attractive and refined interior
- High levels of comfort
- Lots of high-tech features
- New infotainment interface can be distracting to use at first
- Not as much trunk space as competitors
Which A6 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
The Audi A6 is all-new for 2019, representing the fifth generation of the midsize luxury sedan. In many ways, the 2019 A6 performs and behaves on the road just like its predecessor. And that's just fine by us since both provide a good mix of sporty handling and comfort.
The big news is the amount of technology that brings the A6 up to date. Audi has given the V6 powertrain a new 48-volt mild hybrid component that increases fuel economy by 2 mpg. There are also a lot of additions related to advanced safety features and infotainment. Unfortunately, the new MMI system is now based on a dual-touchscreen setup, and we've found it's more distracting to use (taking the driver's attention from the road ahead) than the old system.
Otherwise, the 2019 Audi A6 is a solid choice for a midsize luxury sedan. Compared to its main rivals, the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, this A6 is pleasantly understated and packed with more tech-based features.
2019 Audi A6 models
The 2019 Audi A6 is available in three trim levels: the well-appointed base Premium, the Premium Plus, which comes with some tech upgrades, and the top-of-the-line Prestige trim. The Premium and Premium Plus models come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). Optional for those and standard on the Prestige is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft) paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that assists with automatic stop-start and allows the gasoline engine to shut off for brief highway periods. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system are standard.
Standard features for the Premium trim include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, keyless remote entry, selectable drive modes, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
On the tech side, you also get an 8.8-inch main infotainment touchscreen, an 8.6-inch lower touchscreen, four USB ports, a universal garage door opener, Audi Connect Plus (emergency telematics, vehicle monitoring, advanced map functions, and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Four-cylinder models also include power-folding mirrors, which are included in the V6's Convenience package.
The available Convenience package adds a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic and vehicle-exit alerts, keyless entry and ignition, a hands-free trunk release, and a wireless charging pad with signal booster. V6-powered models also add power-folding mirrors, while four-cylinder versions gain a heated steering wheel.
The Premium Plus trim includes all of the above, along with automatic high-beam headlights, a digital instrument panel, a larger 10.1-inch main touchscreen, a surround-view camera, enhanced voice controls, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.
To this, you can add the V6's Warm Weather package that includes quad-zone automatic climate control, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, and additional lumbar adjustments for the front passenger seat. The four-cylinder's Executive package is essentially the same but swaps the sunshades for multicolor ambient lighting.
The range-topping Prestige model comes with the Warm Weather package, as well as upgraded headlights, soft-close doors, a head-up display, multicolor ambient interior lighting, manual rear passenger sunshades, and dual-pane acoustic glass.
All A6 trims are eligible for rear-seat side airbags and 20-inch wheels that also come with a sport-tuned suspension. V6 models are also eligible for a Cold Weather package with heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.
The Premium Plus and the Prestige can be further outfitted with the Individual Contour Seating package, which bundles premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats with heating, ventilation and massage. There's also the Driver Assistance package with lane keeping assist, side collision warning, a traffic sign reader, and adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist.
Twenty- or 21-inch wheels are optional (the 20s can also be bundled with a sport-tuned suspension and summer-rated tires). Other notable options include an adaptive suspension with rear-wheel steering, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, and a night-vision system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|9.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking9.0
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.5
Quality9.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology9.0
Smartphone integration9.5
Driver aids8.5
Voice control9.5
Sponsored cars related to the A6
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A6.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- comfort
- ride quality
- interior
- engine
- dashboard
- driving experience
- technology
- sound system
- wheels & tires
- electrical system
- safety
- road noise
- infotainment system
- doors
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- visibility
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is an absolutely unbelievable vehicle. It is the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and comfort. The technology far exceeded my expectations. I've owned the car for two weeks and am still discovering new features and settings. I opted for the loaded Prestige with 21" wheels and Perrelli summer tires. without a dought, the rims complete this already prefect car. I considered buying the A7, but couldn't find the interior/exterior combo I was looking for, and in the end it came down to a body style choice, with the A7 adding about $10k more. The A7 has far more trunk space, but with the fastback, you give up significant headroom in the rear seats. Otherwise, the cars were nearly idenical.
This car has everything you could want power ride comfort and all the tech you would ever need. I test drove Mercedes Benz E4 50 BMW 540 and the Audi A6 comes out on top.
Just got the 2019 A6 prestige, the tech in this car surpasses all other german cars finally! The heads-up display shows current speed, a speed limit sign, and even navigation information with intersection diagrams! The virtual cockpit with 12" TFT instrument cluster BLOWS AWAY all other manufacturers period, the nicest looking dash available today! Lots of cool high tech safety features like cross traffic alert forward and reverse, it will even automatically steer around a road obstacle if the driver doesn't react! All the touch screens (3 of them) make all other interiors look old-fashioned. The self-driving automatic cruise control will automatically slow the car down if it sees a new speed limit sign, pretty cool the first time it did it-
Drove this car for 180 miles while my A4 was being serviced. Pros: Outstanding power, great grip, smooth engine, very quiet inside, great sound system. Cons: Even in comfort setting it’s a Princess and the Pee situation with the 20 inch tires - you can feel every pebble on the road. Yet while this might suggest the car is set up for folks with sporting ambitions, the steering doesn’t provide any feedback and is totally numb. Seems the car can’t decide whether to coddle or race. Also for there is constantly the question who is actually driving the car - the driver or some computer that constantly advises on speed limits, makes course corrections and what not. It’s an eerie feeling, and you never know who is in charge. I personally also don’t like the dual screen interface at all. It’s very non intuitive to use. The windows were fogged up one morning, but I couldn’t figure out how to defog them. Even simple tasks require multiple steps through the touch screens. The touch screens are difficult and dangerous to use while driving and can blind you when you drive with an open sun roof and the sun comes from a certain angle. I very much prefer to way more intuitive set up in the base A4... Overall: The car is a technical tour de force. This might delight techies, but sometimes less is more and you never know whether the car’s computer or you are driving the car. If you are in the market for a $78k car, LOVE playing video games and are into virtual reality, this may be your machine. Personally, I find the Mercedes E450 more appealing at this price point. The E450 is more comfortable but still handles remarkably well, and it much more closely resembles a regular car.
2019 Audi A6 video2019 Audi A6 First Drive
2019 Audi A6 First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: There's no doubt that SUVs have been dominating US auto sales for quite some time. They have much larger cargo capacities and more rear passenger space. So why would someone want a luxury sedan instead of an SUV? Well, I'll tell you, because they're a lot more fun to drive. Before I jump into this A6, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We have a lot of great videos coming your way. The 2019 Audi A6 has been completely redesigned. It's on sale now, prices starting right at $60,000. There's only one engine available. It's a turbo charged, three-liter V6 that puts out 335 horsepower. That's made it to a seven-speed automated dual clutch transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive is standard. Those specs aren't really that far off from the last A6. I don't expect it to drive that much differently as a result, but there's only one way to find out. Let's go for a spin. [MUSIC PLAYING] Here I am driving the all new 2019 Audi A6. It's fully redesigned, but at the same time, it's not all that different. It's familiar in a lot of ways in how it drives. Dynamically, it's pretty much exactly what you'd expect from an Audi midsize luxury sedan. The needle really didn't move too far one way or the other, and that's probably a good thing. I've always liked the level of engagement, the level of performance from Audis. Really the big difference with this Audi is technology. This whole center stack has been completely redone. We saw it first on the A8. I'm a little torn on how it works because they got rid of the MMI knob, which I thought was a great way to control systems like this, and gone with two split touchscreens. And so far on this drive, I'm not sold because it's demanding a lot more attention than just the knob. What I am enjoying is the performance. It gets up to speed just fine. Shifts are nice and smooth and quick, which is impressive for a dual clutch transmission. Those tend to be a little choppy or abrupt from time to time. And even at slow speeds, it's smooth and doesn't have any of those awkward lurches. One thing that I thought was a little odd was the sound of the engine. So doesn't quite sound like a V6 to me. It sort of makes the case for BMW and Mercedes piping in some of those synthetic sounds. But that's a nitpick. It drives great. The steering is fairly light. I'm actually in dynamic mode right now. You have the option of getting all-wheel steering, and that certainly helps with maneuverability in tight spaces, but also smooths out some of the motions when you're steering. The rear wheels will steer in conjunction in the same direction as the front wheels to just get it carving a little more gracefully without having it whip around quite as much. Handling is pretty much what you expect for a luxury sedan like this in the class and from Audi. It handles confidently, a ton of traction coming out of turns, thanks to the all-wheel drive. And you know the quattro system-- a little smarter of how it proportions the power, but also can disconnect itself when you're not using it, when you don't need that much traction. If you're just on a straightaway on a highway, it'll disconnect and improve fuel economy. In terms of power and performance, this A6 drives a lot like the previous A6. It is just slightly heavier because of all the added feature content, but with all of the advances in engine technology and efficiency-- plus this has a 48-volt mild hybrid system-- gets two miles per gallon better than its predecessor. The ride quality is pretty much what you'd expect from a luxury midsize sedan. I'm in dynamic mode right now, so I'm going to switch to comfort. If you noticed, I had to look down to do that. And that's something that just kind of irks me. I liked the previous button for a drive select, and I didn't really have to take my eyes off the road to do that. These are just kind of the flat, haptic feedback buttons here. Like a lot of the new Audis, this has a higher level of adaptive cruise control, which kind of gets into that territory of automated driving. It's called predictive control, and it's pretty trippy. I first experienced this with the Q7 a few years ago, where you set the target speed as you would with any cruise control system, but it's using map data and all the cameras and sensors. As you head into a turn, it slows you down. When you come out of a turn, it speeds you up, which is what it's doing right now. It's in a fairly conservative setting right now, so it's slowing me down a little more than I would if I was actually in complete control of the car, but you can actually adjust it and be a lot more aggressive. So I'm actually not touching any of the pedals right now. I'm just steering. Another thing I'm enjoying right now is the massage. I do like massaging seats, especially when you're behind the wheel for hours at a time. Kind of shifts the pressure points away and just relieves a lot of the fatigue and the doldrums of driving. As a midsize luxury sedan, the Audi A6 has to accommodate adult passengers in the back seats, and it does. I'm 5' 10", and I have plenty of headroom, plenty of room for my feet underneath the front seat, which is actually set for a slightly taller passenger. It's comfortable. It's spacious. I have the nice, padded center armrest here with your typical overengineered cup holders. Back here, I have two more controls for automatic climate control for the outboard seats. Since this is a highly optioned A6, underneath there are two USB ports and a 12-volt power outlet. I have manual sun shades here that are really easy to pop up and down. Besides having the physical room, it actually feels even more spacious, thanks to the good outward view and this little cutout triangle here, which breaks up that thick roof pillar. Otherwise, it might feel just a little closed in. All in all, this is a pretty nice place to spend some time on a road trip. I'd be fine back here. Like a lot of the latest Audi products, this A6 gets a complete tech treatment. Right in front is the typical virtual cockpit that we've seen on Audis going back a few years, and it's great. It's easy to use. It's somewhat customizable, and it's easy to read in almost any light. Above that is a head up display that's crystal clear, gives a lot of detail, all the necessary stuff. New for the A6 is this split-level touchscreen, which debuted in the Audi A8. The difference here is it's canted slightly towards the driver, making it somewhat easier to use, but maybe a little harder for the passenger to use. Unlike a lot of other infotainment systems, these screens are mounted right in the middle in the dash rather than on top. I prefer having them on top because it's right in the driver's sightlines, and it's less distracting to use. That said, it is pretty cool to use. When you touch one of these buttons, it responds with this lovely little haptic feedback that mimics the physical buttons that are in the car. There aren't a whole lot of physical buttons in this car though. They noted that they eliminated about 43 physical buttons. In my opinion, though, they should've left a dozen or so because I like having some tactile buttons that you can use without even looking down. I like the look. I like the responsiveness of the system. But what I don't like is how much of a distraction it can be, just because it's not as easy to use as the old MMI dial or the BMW iDrive, or the Mercedes MBUX system, which I think is the best in the industry at this point. Otherwise throughout the cabin, we have excellent materials used everywhere. Everything just has that solid feel, and I love that. One cool thing I really like too is this isn't a mechanical door lever. It's actually electronic. So it's just this very slight effort, and that's just one of those nice touches that makes you feel like you're in something a little more special. As far as the interior goes, I like the aesthetics. I just wish this was a little less distracting to use. After logging a bunch of miles above beautiful Napa Valley here in this 2019 Audi A6, I'm left with the impression that, at least dynamically, there's not a big difference between this and its predecessor. And that's not such a bad thing. It drives great. The interior is impeccable, and there's a good amount of performance, especially considering that this is the A6, not an S6 or RS 6. In the class of midsize luxury sedans, it competes against the BMW 5 series and Mercedes Benz E class. The E class is just starting to show its age, primarily because it doesn't feature the latest MBUX infotainment system, which I think is one of the best in the industry. Against the BMW 5 series, it's a much closer call. The BMW has a slight edge as far as response and performance, and it also has a decent amount of technology as well. Deciding between the two is probably going to come down to just personal preference. Whether you like the styling better or the interior, or if you're a technophile or early adopter and really want the latest, shiniest bits-- if that's the case, the A6 will probably be the best fit for you. Let us know what you think in the comments below. For more information on the A6 as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi had the opportunity to drive the all-new 2019 Audi A6 in and around Napa Valley, California. In an era when SUVs are dominating auto sales, Mark contends that the A6 remains relevant for shoppers who still value performance and handling. See what he considers the high and low points for the new A6.
Features & Specs
|3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$62,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$67,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$58,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$54,100
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A6 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Intersection Assistant
- Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A6 vs. the competition
Audi A6 vs. BMW 5 Series
Redesigned in 2017, the BMW 5 Series represents one of the freshest direct competitors to the A6. You have more choices for engines and trims than the Audi, with the 540i xDrive the closest to the A6. Both deliver comparable levels of performance, comfort and luxury, but the 5 Series' tech is much easier to operate. You can see our long-term test of the 5 Series here.
Audi A6 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was also redesigned in 2017, but it hasn't received quite as many updates as the BMW since then. It's still a worthy competitor to the A6, with the E400 4Matic the closest rival in the E-Class lineup. As with most Benzes, the E-Class represents a more classic approach to luxury than Audi and tends to cost a bit more if similarly outfitted.
Audi A6 vs. Genesis G80
Genesis, a spinoff from parent company Hyundai, is the newcomer in the luxury market, and it's making waves. For one, the G80 costs considerably less than the German sedans. Sure, you'll be abandoning some brand prestige, but you will get a surprising amount of performance and refinement. But the ride quality isn't quite as smooth as the A6's, and rear headroom is limiting.
FAQ
Is the Audi A6 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi A6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A6:
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- New infotainment system
- New V6 mild hybrid powertrain
- Part of the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi A6 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi A6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A6?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi A6 is the 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,100.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $62,700
- 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $67,100
- 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $58,900
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $54,100
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $57,800
What are the different models of Audi A6?
More about the 2019 Audi A6
2019 Audi A6 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Audi A6 Sedan is offered in the following styles: 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A6 Sedan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A6 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A6 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi A6 Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Audi A6 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Audi A6 Sedan Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] A6 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi A6 Sedan A6 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,847.
Find a new Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,055.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan and all available trim types: 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro, 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi A6 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi A6 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2019 Audi A6 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi RS 3 2019
- Audi S4 2019
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- 2019 SQ5
- 2019 Audi SQ5
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 Audi A8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019