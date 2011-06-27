Used 2007 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
My A6

Jim Connell, 05/13/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for 3 months and 2100 miles, city and highway driving. It is easy to maneuver, solid in good and bad weather, very comfortable and very stylish. The MMI has become second nature and is really a lot of fun. The car has computer power that exceeds many desktops.

Research Similar Vehicles