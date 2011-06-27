Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Nubira SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$1,940
|$2,168
|Clean
|$1,338
|$1,718
|$1,922
|Average
|$985
|$1,274
|$1,430
|Rough
|$632
|$830
|$937
Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$2,144
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,484
|$1,898
|$2,121
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,408
|$1,578
|Rough
|$701
|$918
|$1,034
Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,638
|$2,083
|$2,324
|Clean
|$1,447
|$1,845
|$2,060
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,368
|$1,532
|Rough
|$683
|$891
|$1,005