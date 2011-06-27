Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,417
|$1,848
|Clean
|$547
|$1,250
|$1,630
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$248
|$579
|$756
