Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,282
|$2,712
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,017
|$2,396
|Average
|$976
|$1,487
|$1,764
|Rough
|$623
|$958
|$1,131
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,377
|$2,883
|Clean
|$1,288
|$2,101
|$2,547
|Average
|$946
|$1,549
|$1,875
|Rough
|$603
|$998
|$1,202
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,468
|$1,686
|Clean
|$953
|$1,298
|$1,489
|Average
|$699
|$957
|$1,096
|Rough
|$446
|$616
|$703
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,255
|$1,903
|$2,262
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,682
|$1,998
|Average
|$813
|$1,240
|$1,471
|Rough
|$518
|$799
|$943
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,525
|$2,211
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,346
|$1,954
|$2,290
|Average
|$988
|$1,441
|$1,685
|Rough
|$630
|$928
|$1,081
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$1,702
|$1,949
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,504
|$1,722
|Average
|$816
|$1,109
|$1,268
|Rough
|$520
|$714
|$813
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,356
|$1,623
|Clean
|$771
|$1,199
|$1,434
|Average
|$566
|$884
|$1,056
|Rough
|$361
|$569
|$677
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,364
|$2,804
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,090
|$2,477
|Average
|$1,019
|$1,541
|$1,824
|Rough
|$649
|$992
|$1,170
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,631
|$3,213
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,326
|$2,838
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,715
|$2,089
|Rough
|$652
|$1,105
|$1,340
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,226
|$1,806
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,596
|$1,880
|Average
|$794
|$1,177
|$1,384
|Rough
|$506
|$758
|$888
Estimated values
2002 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,712
|$2,640
|$3,153
|Clean
|$1,511
|$2,333
|$2,786
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,721
|$2,051
|Rough
|$707
|$1,108
|$1,315