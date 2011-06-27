Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,639
|$14,439
|$16,486
|Clean
|$12,370
|$14,129
|$16,123
|Average
|$11,833
|$13,507
|$15,397
|Rough
|$11,295
|$12,886
|$14,672
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,957
|$15,912
|$18,134
|Clean
|$13,660
|$15,570
|$17,735
|Average
|$13,066
|$14,885
|$16,937
|Rough
|$12,472
|$14,200
|$16,139
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,843
|$16,847
|$19,123
|Clean
|$14,527
|$16,484
|$18,703
|Average
|$13,896
|$15,759
|$17,861
|Rough
|$13,264
|$15,034
|$17,019
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,323
|$14,085
|$16,089
|Clean
|$12,061
|$13,782
|$15,735
|Average
|$11,536
|$13,176
|$15,027
|Rough
|$11,012
|$12,570
|$14,319
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,076
|$18,274
|$20,772
|Clean
|$15,734
|$17,881
|$20,315
|Average
|$15,050
|$17,095
|$19,401
|Rough
|$14,366
|$16,308
|$18,487
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,188
|$15,040
|$17,145
|Clean
|$12,908
|$14,716
|$16,768
|Average
|$12,347
|$14,069
|$16,013
|Rough
|$11,786
|$13,422
|$15,259