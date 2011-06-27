  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,639$14,439$16,486
Clean$12,370$14,129$16,123
Average$11,833$13,507$15,397
Rough$11,295$12,886$14,672
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,957$15,912$18,134
Clean$13,660$15,570$17,735
Average$13,066$14,885$16,937
Rough$12,472$14,200$16,139
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,843$16,847$19,123
Clean$14,527$16,484$18,703
Average$13,896$15,759$17,861
Rough$13,264$15,034$17,019
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,323$14,085$16,089
Clean$12,061$13,782$15,735
Average$11,536$13,176$15,027
Rough$11,012$12,570$14,319
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,076$18,274$20,772
Clean$15,734$17,881$20,315
Average$15,050$17,095$19,401
Rough$14,366$16,308$18,487
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,188$15,040$17,145
Clean$12,908$14,716$16,768
Average$12,347$14,069$16,013
Rough$11,786$13,422$15,259
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,782 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ranges from $11,012 to $16,089, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
