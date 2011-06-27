Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,079
|$2,934
|$3,428
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,648
|$3,087
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,075
|$2,406
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,502
|$1,725
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$2,815
|$3,294
|Clean
|$1,788
|$2,540
|$2,966
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,991
|$2,312
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,441
|$1,657
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,398
|$3,392
|$3,963
|Clean
|$2,161
|$3,061
|$3,569
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,399
|$2,782
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,737
|$1,994
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,254
|$3,239
|$3,804
|Clean
|$2,032
|$2,923
|$3,426
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,291
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,658
|$1,914
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,599
|$3,663
|$4,275
|Clean
|$2,342
|$3,305
|$3,850
|Average
|$1,829
|$2,590
|$3,001
|Rough
|$1,315
|$1,875
|$2,151
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,908
|$4,417
|$5,277
|Clean
|$2,621
|$3,986
|$4,753
|Average
|$2,046
|$3,123
|$3,704
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,261
|$2,655