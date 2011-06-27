Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,253
|$8,979
|$10,573
|Clean
|$5,693
|$8,188
|$9,616
|Average
|$4,572
|$6,606
|$7,702
|Rough
|$3,452
|$5,024
|$5,788
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,109
|$11,826
|$13,994
|Clean
|$7,382
|$10,784
|$12,727
|Average
|$5,929
|$8,700
|$10,194
|Rough
|$4,476
|$6,617
|$7,660
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,918
|$8,720
|$10,352
|Clean
|$5,387
|$7,952
|$9,415
|Average
|$4,327
|$6,415
|$7,541
|Rough
|$3,267
|$4,879
|$5,667