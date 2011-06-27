  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,162$8,693$9,986
Clean$6,756$8,191$9,391
Average$5,945$7,185$8,200
Rough$5,134$6,180$7,010
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,576$9,687$11,462
Clean$7,147$9,127$10,779
Average$6,289$8,006$9,412
Rough$5,431$6,886$8,046
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,375$10,060$11,485
Clean$7,901$9,478$10,801
Average$6,952$8,315$9,432
Rough$6,003$7,151$8,063
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,329$10,714$12,719
Clean$7,857$10,095$11,961
Average$6,914$8,856$10,445
Rough$5,970$7,616$8,929
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,801$10,742$12,381
Clean$8,303$10,121$11,643
Average$7,306$8,879$10,167
Rough$6,309$7,636$8,691
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,661$11,532$13,940
Clean$8,170$10,865$13,109
Average$7,189$9,531$11,448
Rough$6,208$8,197$9,786
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,012$11,481$13,556
Clean$8,501$10,817$12,748
Average$7,481$9,489$11,132
Rough$6,460$8,161$9,516
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,431$8,990$10,306
Clean$7,010$8,470$9,692
Average$6,168$7,431$8,464
Rough$5,326$6,391$7,235
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,147 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,127 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2013 Audi A3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Audi A3.
The value of a used 2013 Audi A3 ranges from $5,431 to $11,462, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2013 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.