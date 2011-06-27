Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,162
|$8,693
|$9,986
|Clean
|$6,756
|$8,191
|$9,391
|Average
|$5,945
|$7,185
|$8,200
|Rough
|$5,134
|$6,180
|$7,010
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,576
|$9,687
|$11,462
|Clean
|$7,147
|$9,127
|$10,779
|Average
|$6,289
|$8,006
|$9,412
|Rough
|$5,431
|$6,886
|$8,046
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,375
|$10,060
|$11,485
|Clean
|$7,901
|$9,478
|$10,801
|Average
|$6,952
|$8,315
|$9,432
|Rough
|$6,003
|$7,151
|$8,063
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,329
|$10,714
|$12,719
|Clean
|$7,857
|$10,095
|$11,961
|Average
|$6,914
|$8,856
|$10,445
|Rough
|$5,970
|$7,616
|$8,929
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,801
|$10,742
|$12,381
|Clean
|$8,303
|$10,121
|$11,643
|Average
|$7,306
|$8,879
|$10,167
|Rough
|$6,309
|$7,636
|$8,691
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,661
|$11,532
|$13,940
|Clean
|$8,170
|$10,865
|$13,109
|Average
|$7,189
|$9,531
|$11,448
|Rough
|$6,208
|$8,197
|$9,786
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,012
|$11,481
|$13,556
|Clean
|$8,501
|$10,817
|$12,748
|Average
|$7,481
|$9,489
|$11,132
|Rough
|$6,460
|$8,161
|$9,516
Estimated values
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,431
|$8,990
|$10,306
|Clean
|$7,010
|$8,470
|$9,692
|Average
|$6,168
|$7,431
|$8,464
|Rough
|$5,326
|$6,391
|$7,235